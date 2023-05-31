Alec Baldwin Is Recovering From Hip Replacement

Alec Baldwin is on the mend after having his hip replaced.

The Academy Award nominee's wife Hilaria Baldwin gave fans a health update on Tuesday as she shared a selfie with her husband from his hospital bed.

"Alec got a new hip today… it was a long time necessary," she captioned the Instagram post. "We have been through so much together… as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life."

Hilaria went on to thank Alec's medical team "and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this."

Alec's procedure comes after he wrapped filming this month on his upcoming western Rust. Production resumed more than a year after a gun he was holding misfired on the Santa Fe movie set in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing involuntary manslaughter charges after prosecutors dropped the charges against Baldwin last month. Production was allowed to resume with Halyna's widower Matthew Hutchins onboard as an executive producer, per the guidelines of a wrongful death settlement in 2022.