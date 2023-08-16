Alec Baldwin Could Be Charged Again in ‘Rust’ Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A second forensic report released Tuesday revealed that the trigger of the Colt .45 revolver Alec Baldwin was holding “had to be pulled” to release the bullet in the Rust shooting case, suggesting the actor could again face manslaughter charges.

“Charges against Mr. Baldwin are still being considered but a final decision has not yet been made,” special prosecutor Kari Morrissey told The Messenger Tuesday night. (Lawyers for Baldwin did not provide comment when reached by The Messenger.)

Baldwin has long claimed that he did not pull the trigger, but the actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter connected to the October 2021 death of the film’s 42-year-old cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Those charges were dropped after Baldwin’s lawyers pointed out that the pistol had been altered, suggesting it may not have been functioning properly at the time of the incident.

At the time, special prosecutors Morrissey and Jason Lewis said additional investigation and forensic analysis was required and they could not move forward given time constraints with the evidence they had on hand. However, they added that the decision did not "absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability" and said charges may be refiled.

"Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” according to the new report, which was obtained by The Messenger.

“If the hammer had not been fully retracted to the rear, and were to slip from the handler’s thumb without the trigger depressed, the half cock or quarter cock notches in the hammer should have prevented the firing pin from reaching any cartridge in the firing chamber. If these features were somehow bypassed, a conspicuously off-center firing pin impression would result," the report adds.

Additionally, the report says, “From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger.”

“The only conceivable alternative to the foregoing would be a situation in which the trigger was already pulled or held rearward while retracting the hammer to its full cock position. Although unlikely and totally contrary to the normal operation of these single action revolvers, such improper handling, would result in the discharge of a live cartridge,” the report continues.

“At the moment of discharge, the evidence revolver was pointed at Halyna Hutchins behind whom was Joel Souza. The bullet passed completely through Halyna Hutchins then nearly passed through Joel Souza ending up just under the skin of his back from which it was removed at the hospital,” the report says.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is set for trial in December on charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering.