The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’

    Baldwin will play Kent State's former president Robert I. White in the upcoming historical drama.

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

    Alec Baldwin has been cast in a new film following the wrap of Rust.

    The actor is joining the ensemble of Kent State, a look-back on the events that took place May 4, 1970, when four students were killed while protesting the Vietnam War, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Baldwin will play Kent State's former president Robert I. White. The film, which serves as the feature directorial debut of Karen Slade, will star Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown and Aksel Hennie, and it was acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, per Deadline.

    "The Kent State shooting was a dark and pivotal moment in our nation's history," Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Briarcliff Entertainment, told the outlet. "This is a story that needs to be told and surprisingly never has. We are looking forward to bringing it to the big screen to educate and inspire both the young and old alike."

    Read More

    Baldwin has three other projects in his pre-production queue, according to IMDB, including the cop thriller Blue Before Blood and an untitled TV movie from Kenya Barris.

    The news of his Kent State casting comes nearly 19 months after Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

    Earlier this week, Baldwin shared that he wrapped filming on the Western, posting an Instagram photo in which he showed off a clean-shaven face.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.