Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’

Alec Baldwin has been cast in a new film following the wrap of Rust.
The actor is joining the ensemble of Kent State, a look-back on the events that took place May 4, 1970, when four students were killed while protesting the Vietnam War, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Baldwin will play Kent State's former president Robert I. White. The film, which serves as the feature directorial debut of Karen Slade, will star Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown and Aksel Hennie, and it was acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, per Deadline.
"The Kent State shooting was a dark and pivotal moment in our nation's history," Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Briarcliff Entertainment, told the outlet. "This is a story that needs to be told and surprisingly never has. We are looking forward to bringing it to the big screen to educate and inspire both the young and old alike."
Baldwin has three other projects in his pre-production queue, according to IMDB, including the cop thriller Blue Before Blood and an untitled TV movie from Kenya Barris.
The news of his Kent State casting comes nearly 19 months after Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Earlier this week, Baldwin shared that he wrapped filming on the Western, posting an Instagram photo in which he showed off a clean-shaven face.
