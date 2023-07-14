Alec Baldwin’s Brother Billy Says He Went to School With Long Island Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Alec Baldwin’s Brother Billy Says He Went to School With Long Island Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect

The actor called the allegations surrounding his alleged former classmate 'mind-boggling'

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Actor Billy Baldwin, brother of Alec Baldwin, alleged in a tweet Friday that he was high school classmates with Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann.

"Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann," he wrote. "Berner High School. Massapequa, New York. Class of 1981. Married, two kids, architect. 'Average guy… quiet, family man.' Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock."

Law enforcement sources previously told The Messenger that Heuermann, 59, of Massapequa Park, Long Island, was taken into custody on Friday.

Rex Heuermann, Billy Baldwin
Rex Heuermann, Billy BaldwinSuffolk Police; Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
The Manhattan architect was arrested as the prime suspect in a string of serial killings on Long Island, more than a decade after the first of 10 bodies was found on Gilgo Beach.

Authorities plan to formally announce Heuermann's arrest at a 4 p.m. news conference.

Heuermann founded RH Consultants & Associates, Inc., in Manhattan in 1994; his image was removed from the company's website by 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

The first of the 10 bodies — eight women, a man and a toddler — connected to the killer was discovered at Gilgo Beach in Babylon in 2010. That same year, the remains of four other victims — dubbed "The Gilgo Four" — were unearthed, all wrapped in burlap, within a quarter of a mile of each other near Gilgo Beach.

In late 2011, authorities found the body of Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old escort who vanished that May after meeting a client through Craigslist in the gated community of nearby Oak Beach.

Six more sets of remains were discovered the following March and April. Police believe the latter sets of remains were actually buried prior to the interment of "The Gilgo Four."

Four of the victims remain unidentified, including an Asian man and a female toddler between 16 and 24 months of age. The little girl's mother's body has also been recovered, and also has not been identified.

