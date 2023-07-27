Alan Cumming is stripping down for a good cause.
The Tony Award-winning actor teamed up with animal rights organization PETA for their latest campaign — which features Cumming in the nude using only vegetables and fruits to cover his business.
"I think it's the first time I've been naked in an East Village restaurant — let's leave it at that," he began in the nearly minute-long clip. "My favorite vegan option, if I'm looking at a menu, I would probably go for the sides. I'm kind of a sides man in those situations."
He continued: "If someone is questioning being vegan, I would say to them, 'Oh, don't be ridiculous. It's much, much easier than you think. We're not living in the dark ages anymore. You can totally function.'"
The Scotland native went on to explain the reason he cut out all animal byproducts from his diet was because of another A-list star: legendary boxer Mike Tyson.
"I thought, 'If Mike Tyson can do it, surely, I can,'" Cumming added before playing a round of "f—, marry, kill" with an assortment of foods.
"I think I'd f— a croissant. I think I'd marry the bananas because they're constant, reliable [and] there for you," he joked before picking up two eggplants, insinuating he'd "kill" the bigger one.
The Schmigadoon! actor — who went vegetarian in 2010 and vegan in 2012 — previously told Vegetarian Times what sparked his vegetarianism.
"I just don't like meat. Rotten carcasses don't feel good inside my body. I've also seen some horrible documentaries about the hormones and things that go into meat. On a health level, meat is so scary. I used to eat fish, but with fish there's that mercury awfulness," he told the outlet.
Noting some of his favorite foods, he continued: "I love hummus. And I'm nuts about almonds, ha-ha! I keep them in every bag and pocket. I'm also a big soup fan. It's not just about staying away from meat, it's about keeping things in your diet that make you feel good. That's why you eat vegetarian in the first place."
