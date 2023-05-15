The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud Deletes Twitter After ‘Little Mermaid’ Comments

    The 'Aladdin' star has removed himself from the conversation surrounding his comments about 'The Little Mermaid' remake

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Disney

    Mena Massoud is taking a step back from the conversation surrounding his comments about The Little Mermaid remake.

    The star of 2019's live-action Aladdin appears to have deactivated his Twitter account amid fallout from a previous tweet comparing the Disney adaptations ahead of The Little Mermaid's May 26 premiere, which could potentially surpass Aladdin's opening.

    "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening," he wrote on Twitter, according to People. "My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

    The Little Mermaid is projected to make $110 million during its Memorial Day opening weekend after Aladdin debuted to $116.8 million, according to Deadline. The latter joined fellow Disney adaptations The Lion King (2019), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Alice in Wonderland (2010) in grossing more than $1 billion worldwide.

    Read More
    (L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID.
    Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid.'

    Several social media commenters called Massoud out for failing to support his fellow Disney star, Halle Bailey, who has faced an onslaught of hateful criticism since the Black actress' casting as Ariel was announced in 2019.

    Massoud, an Egyptian who immigrated with his family to Canada, has faced his own hardship as an actor of color after he told The Daily Beast in December 2019 that he hadn't "had a single audition" since his movie's successful opening earlier that year.

    More recently, he has appeared in The Royal Treatment, Hotel for the Holidays and History of the World, Part II.

    A rep for Massoud has not yet responded to The Messenger's request for comment.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.