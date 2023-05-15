Mena Massoud is taking a step back from the conversation surrounding his comments about The Little Mermaid remake.

The star of 2019's live-action Aladdin appears to have deactivated his Twitter account amid fallout from a previous tweet comparing the Disney adaptations ahead of The Little Mermaid's May 26 premiere, which could potentially surpass Aladdin's opening.

"Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening," he wrote on Twitter, according to People. "My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

The Little Mermaid is projected to make $110 million during its Memorial Day opening weekend after Aladdin debuted to $116.8 million, according to Deadline. The latter joined fellow Disney adaptations The Lion King (2019), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Alice in Wonderland (2010) in grossing more than $1 billion worldwide.

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid.'

Several social media commenters called Massoud out for failing to support his fellow Disney star, Halle Bailey, who has faced an onslaught of hateful criticism since the Black actress' casting as Ariel was announced in 2019.

Massoud, an Egyptian who immigrated with his family to Canada, has faced his own hardship as an actor of color after he told The Daily Beast in December 2019 that he hadn't "had a single audition" since his movie's successful opening earlier that year.

More recently, he has appeared in The Royal Treatment, Hotel for the Holidays and History of the World, Part II.

A rep for Massoud has not yet responded to The Messenger's request for comment.