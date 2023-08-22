Alabama Barker Reveals Thyroid Problem, Autoimmune Disease After Being Criticized Over Weight

Alabama Barker, daughter of musician Travis Barker, has opened up about life with an autoimmune disorder after facing body-shaming comments online.

The 17-year-old responded to criticism over a so-called "ugly" photo with a minute-long TikTok video on Monday.

In the clip, Barker calls out the paparazzi, saying they will "purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views. I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open... and let's see how beautiful you look."

She then shares details of her health struggles, saying she has "a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease," which have led to her gaining weight.

"It would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself," Barker says. "It'll get you further in life."

The teen then explains that once her thyroid and autoimmune disease are balanced, she'll go back to her "normal weight." She also points out that she's only gained 5-10 lbs., and that weight fluctuates for many girls.

"There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, that you need to change it, but no... That's not the case for me," Barker concludes. "And I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."

The video currently has over 13 million views and 1.9 million likes. Additionally, the comments are supportive and littered with other women sharing their own similar experiences.