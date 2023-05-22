Al Roker’s Wife Deborah Roberts Gives Update Amid Knee Surgery Recovery

Al Roker is slowly but surely getting stronger after his "knee re-replacement" earlier this month.
"Thank you all so much for being so concerned about him and so interested in his well-being," the longtime Today weatherman's wife Deborah Roberts said while giving an update on Roker's recovery in an Instagram Live posted Sunday, noting that replacing a knee replacement "makes it slow going, it makes it a little tougher."
Roberts continued, "It was a harder surgery, so it's a little bit harder to snap back from but he's doing pretty well, moving a little slowly."
The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent went on to tell fans that her husband of nearly 28 years was next to her off-camera but was "not interested in getting involved" with her video update. However, Roberts said Roker wanted to "just say thank you to everybody who has asked about him" as he continues to heal from his surgery, adding that he is "chomping at the bit to try and get back to work."
She concluded, "Some of you may have seen him cooking. I did not like that he's been trying to do that because he needed to give himself some time and some rest and elevate his leg and ice it and all of that, so he's doing all that. He's trying to obey the doctor's orders so that he can get back to work and to play as soon as possible."
Roker went in for his total knee replacement procedure on May 9. Days later, the Emmy Award winner called into Today to give viewers an update post-surgery.
"It's stiff. This one's a little more complicated because it was what they called a revision, a replacement of a replacement. So they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear," he said at the time.
Ahead of his surgery, Roker addressed the "very difficult" recovery process while getting in one last Central Park walk before the operation.
"This is probably my last walk of any significance," he said in an Instagram video. "But it was such a gorgeous day, I had to get out and enjoy it."
