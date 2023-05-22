The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Al Roker’s Wife Deborah Roberts Gives Update Amid Knee Surgery Recovery

    "It was a harder surgery, so it's a little bit harder to snap back from," the ABC News correspondent said of her husband in a video update.

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute

    Al Roker is slowly but surely getting stronger after his "knee re-replacement" earlier this month.

    "Thank you all so much for being so concerned about him and so interested in his well-being," the longtime Today weatherman's wife Deborah Roberts said while giving an update on Roker's recovery in an Instagram Live posted Sunday, noting that replacing a knee replacement "makes it slow going, it makes it a little tougher."

    Roberts continued, "It was a harder surgery, so it's a little bit harder to snap back from but he's doing pretty well, moving a little slowly."

    Al Roker
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Al Roker attends the 14th Annual Taste Awards at the Writers Guild Theater on March 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
    Read More

    The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent went on to tell fans that her husband of nearly 28 years was next to her off-camera but was "not interested in getting involved" with her video update. However, Roberts said Roker wanted to "just say thank you to everybody who has asked about him" as he continues to heal from his surgery, adding that he is "chomping at the bit to try and get back to work."

    She concluded, "Some of you may have seen him cooking. I did not like that he's been trying to do that because he needed to give himself some time and some rest and elevate his leg and ice it and all of that, so he's doing all that. He's trying to obey the doctor's orders so that he can get back to work and to play as soon as possible."

    Roker went in for his total knee replacement procedure on May 9. Days later, the Emmy Award winner called into Today to give viewers an update post-surgery. 

    "It's stiff. This one's a little more complicated because it was what they called a revision, a replacement of a replacement. So they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear," he said at the time. 

    Ahead of his surgery, Roker addressed the "very difficult" recovery process while getting in one last Central Park walk before the operation. 

    "This is probably my last walk of any significance," he said in an Instagram video. "But it was such a gorgeous day, I had to get out and enjoy it."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.