Al Roker Taking Time Off from ‘Today’ Show for Knee Replacement Surgery

The Takeaway: Today co-anchor and meteorologist Al Roker will be missing the NBC daytime talk show "for a little while" as he recovers from another knee replacement surgery.

Al Roker is briefly stepping away from the Today show to recover from a knee replacement surgery.

After the meteorologist appeared on NBC's morning show Monday to confirm he would be out "for a little while to take care of the knee," his colleagues wished him well on-air.

"Al's very excited to get that knee in," Bill Karins said during the third hour of Today on Tuesday, "and to get his steps back going again and get everyone going with him."

Co-anchors Craig Melvin and Jill Martin also sent supportive messages to their friend and colleague as he recovers.

Roker first confirmed on Instagram he was having knee replacement surgery while he enjoyed a walk in New York City's Central Park on May 6.

"I'm a little less than three days away from getting this left knee replaced," he shared. "It's a replacement of a replacement so I am kind of limping through. This is probably my last walk of any significance before the knee, but it was just such a gorgeous day, I had to get out and enjoy it."

Al, who previously had knee replacement surgery in April 2022, has been open about his health milestones.

In August 2022, he hit a 200-day streak of walking 10,000 steps, Today reported. And this past March, Roker celebrated his "best day yet," hitting a record of more than 13,600 steps in a day.

"Before my left knee went south, a 10k+ step day was no big deal," he shared on Instagram in March. "Today was the first day, I felt good walking this much. But the knee replacement of this 22-year-old knee replacement is just around the corner."

Roker's last absence from the Today show was in November following a hospitalization due to blood clots in his leg and lungs. When returning to the show on Jan. 6, Roker's wife Deborah Roberts reflected on the progress he made.

"It's not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here," she said. "He is a living breathing miracle. And I'm not overstating it, I think."