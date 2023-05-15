The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Al Roker Shares Health Update While Recovering from ‘Complicated’ Knee Surgery

    Roker underwent a total knee replacement surgery on May 9.

    Published
    Charmaine Patterson
    Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    Al Roker's road to recovery continues.

    The Today co-anchor phoned into the show from his home on Monday morning and opened up about how he's recovering from total knee-replacement surgery.

    "It's Monday, I'm home from the hospital. It's just another day," he said.

    As for how he feels, Roker — who had surgery on May 9 — confessed, "It's stiff. This one's a little more complicated because it was what they called a revision, a replacement of a replacement. So they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear."

    Read More

    He thanked the medical staff that performed the surgery and treated him during his hospital stay.

    Since being home, Roker said he's "just been kind of hanging out, chilling out, not doing anything," adding, "I know a lot of people find [it] hard to believe, but in fact that is the case."

    He's been spending his down time catching up on television shows like The Mandalorian and Poker Face.

    Roker, whose recovery includes months of physical therapy for three days a week, said he hopes to return to the studio "sometime in the next two weeks."

    "We just play it by ear every day, and that's the thing," he said. "And yes, I know, I'm not gonna rush back before I have to."

    He said being at home has been "nice," noting that his son Nick "just got back home from school, so that's been great."

    Roker added that Mother's Day looked a little different as they celebrated his wife, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, at home this year.

    "I was being wildly optimistic, and we were going to go to one of our faves, Daniel, for Mother's Day, which is kind of our tradition. But that was not realistic. So we ordered in some quiche and some stuff and just had a nice meal in the backyard here, which was nice 'cause it was a gorgeous day yesterday."

