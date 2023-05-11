Al Roker Shares Health Update After Knee Surgery amid Break from ‘Today’

Al Roker is on the mend. The longtime Today weatherman shared a video update with fans on Instagram on Wednesday just one day after undergoing knee replacement surgery—his second in a little over a year.
"Up and walking this morning on the #newknee #stepbystep thanks to @drdavidmayman," he captioned the clip, which shows the three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner moving around the hospital with the help of a walker. "Wearing a negative pressure pump to help facilitate wound healing."
Roker's friends, fans, and fellow NBC colleagues flocked to the comments section to send the news anchor well wishes and a speedy recovery. Today co-host Dylan Dreyer wrote, "Already walking better than before!! Heal quick my friend!!" while Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran added, "Go Al!" with a string of flexing arm emojis.
The TV personality previously had knee replacement surgery in April 2022. In a video posted to his Instagram on May 7, Roker clarified he was getting a "replacement of a replacement" in regards to his most recent surgery on his left knee.
"It's going to be very difficult," he said of his post-surgery recovery process while getting one last Central Park walk in before his procedure. "This is probably my last walk of any significance… but it was such a gorgeous day, I had to get out and enjoy it."
In January, the New York native returned to Today after a two-month absence due to a blood clot in his leg, which "sent some clots" into his lungs.
"Look, I had two complicating things," Roker said on Today. "I had blood clots, which they think came up after I had COVID in September. And then I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was."
After doctors discovered two bleeding ulcers during surgery, Roker's medical team took out his gallbladder, re-sectioned his colon, and more.
"I went in for one operation, I got four free," he joked at the time. "So I got that going for me."
