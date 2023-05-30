Al Roker Returns to ‘Today’ After Knee Replacement Surgery: ‘All Good’

Al Roker is back!

The adorned weatherman returned to TODAY on Tuesday morning following a knee replacement surgery.

"Look who's here," co-host Savannah Guthrie teased before the camera panned to Roker.

"You've got a brand new knee," Guthrie pointed out, to which Roker responded, "I do" as he proudly bent his knee.

Guthrie jokingly asked if it, "still has that new knee smell."

"I didn't want to go there," said Roker with a laugh, adding, "It's all good, all good."

Roker underwent a total knee replacement on May 9.

Roughly a week later, he appeared virtually on TODAY to give an update on how he was recovering.

"It's Monday, I'm home from the hospital. It's just another day," he said at the time.

He confessed of his new knee, "It's stiff. This one's a little more complicated because it was what they called a revision, a replacement of a replacement. So they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear."

He later vowed, "We just play it by ear every day, and that's the thing. And yes, I know, I'm not gonna rush back before I have to."

Last week, his wife and ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts shared via Instagram Live, "It was a harder surgery, so it's a little bit harder to snap back from but he's doing pretty well, moving a little slowly."

She continued, "Some of you may have seen him cooking. I did not like that he's been trying to do that because he needed to give himself some time and some rest and elevate his leg and ice it and all of that, so he's doing all that. He's trying to obey the doctor's orders so that he can get back to work and to play as soon as possible."