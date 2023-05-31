Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Baby with Girlfriend, 29

Al Pacino is going to be a dad again.

The House of Gucci star, 83, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting their first child together, a representative for Pacino confirms to The Messenger. Alfallah is eight months along.

This will be the actor's fourth baby.

Pacino is also dad to Julie, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with his former partner Beverly D'Angelo.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino and a friend

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. Prior to Pacino, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger and billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen, per TMZ.

Alfallah was a producer for one of Pacino's latest films, Billy Knight, which is currently in post-production, according to IMDB.

(Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Pacino opened up about how having children "changed my perspective."

"Before I had my three, I’d walk around in my own head, not noticing anything," he said. "Acting used to be everything; now, because of them, it’s just a small part."

Pacino's not the only actor of his generation who will be changing diapers well into his golden years. His Godfather costar Robert DeNiro recently welcomed a new baby at the age of 79.

