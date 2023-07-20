Rachel Dratch has navigated the likes of Second City, Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and more. But, after watching Sex and the City for years, walking into an And Just Like That... reboot was a little intimidating.

"I walk in, and there was everyone from the cast. I was just having this pinch-me moment," she exclusively told The Messenger. "I sound like a total geek, but this was one of my favorite things! So I tried to keep it together."

The legendary comedian guest-stars on the most recent episode of AJLT... — which premiered today on Max — as Karrie (formerly Karen), an old writing partner of Carrie's (with a C, aka Sarah Jessica Parker) who's determined to make her acquaintance once again. The moment was nearly full-circle for Dratch, who once played Miranda in a SNL parody of the SATC finale (though she called her impression "terrible").

Below, in an interview recorded before the actors' strike, Dratch dishes on her "pest" character, the riveting experience of acting opposite SJP, and if she believes Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) could make it in the big leagues. (Hint: Not happening.)

On her 'Sex and the City' fandom...

Rachel Dratch: Sex and the City was this iconic show for me that I watched in my 30s. I remember that was my Sunday night ritual. So when I just got a call that was like, 'You got this part,' I was very excited. Every so often in showbiz you get the, 'I just won the lottery' phone call. My two in recent memory were getting the Spider-Verse voiceover and then the And Just Like That… call. Those are always the, 'Surprise! The magic fairy has waved the wand for you!' type of things.

I didn't really ask any questions. I had no discernment — no, 'Let me decide if I want to do this part.' I was just like, 'Yes!' I just showed up and was in such awe.

On acting opposite Sarah Jessica Parker...

Dratch: I was trying to do it, but while I was in the scene, all I was thinking was like, 'I'm in a scene with Sarah Jessica Parker!' Hopefully I did an OK job, but I was just on two planes while I was doing this. One was hopefully being in the scene, but the other was flipping out that I was in a scene with Sarah Jessica Parker.

On her character, Karrie (with a K)...

Dratch: I just thought of her as a pest, basically. Actually, I was talking to Ana Gasteyer when I got this. I was all excited, and she goes, 'Well, what's your role?' And I was like, 'Well, I play this annoying character that used to be Carrie's writing partner. I'm just a pest.' And Ana asked this rare acting question, where she's like, 'Well, what's your want in the scene?' And I was just like, 'Um….' Because that's not how I think. I know that's how you're supposed to do it in acting. But I was just like, 'She's just a pest!'

The funny thing is, when I showed up to the costume department, they had housefly earrings for me. I never said that to anyone there! I thought that was so interesting — it was like this weird confluence of earring coincidence. They had the vibe too, because it doesn't say the word 'pest' anywhere in [the script]. And when have you ever seen housefly earrings? I have all this insect jewelry on in every scene. I really was a pest.

On Carrie and Karrie's pre-AJLT meetings...

Dratch: I just imagined it back in the day of my own time, where like, you're just kind of bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, trying to create something. Maybe I was always like, 'Are we gonna get together?' and she was trying to get away from me. They were making something like Bridesmaids or 27 Dresses. It was some rom-com wedding thing that I thought would have been the next Bridesmaids, but clearly it wasn't.

On the possibility that Che Diaz could ever be in 'Saturday Night Live' or Second City...

Dratch: How dare you? [Laughing] No, Che Diaz is strictly stand-up in how they came up in their career, so there wouldn't be a lot of crossover with Second City. I think they would have been over at Zanies down the street. They make it very clear that — excuse me while I delve into the character — but they make it clear that they're all for themselves. It's this all-about-me character, which is kind of the stereotype of a stand-up. I'm more of an ensemble, improv person. I think Che embodies that pretty strongly, so I don't know that there'd be crossover. That was my college course on the character of Che.

On once playing Miranda in an 'SNL' parody....

Dratch: I was terrible! That was just like, 'We need one more person.' I wasn't like, 'I have a great Miranda impression.' So that was kind of embarrassing. Sometimes that would happen on SNL, and I felt like I wanted to hold up a sign like, 'Yes, I know this isn't a good impression.' [Cynthia Nixon] and I did not discuss that. Luckily, I don't think anyone remembers that.

On possibly returning for Season 3...

Dratch: Let's put it out there. Maybe in the whole world of publicists and marketing and all that, she might run into me again, and I'm super annoying. I'll just put that request in.

New episodes of And Just Like That... are available to stream Thursdays on Max.