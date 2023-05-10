‘AJLT…’: Carrie and Aidan Are ‘Both Single’ When They Reunite in Season 2

The Takeaway: And Just Like That… creator Michael Patrick King revealed that the show’s upcoming second season will harken back to the glory days of Sex and the City in more ways than one.

Carrie Bradshaw and Co. are going back to their roots.

After the first season of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… dabbled in some heavier themes than its Sex and the City predecessor, some fans couldn’t help but wonder: What happened to the lightheartedness of the hit show?

Viewers who prefer Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in fashion houses instead of funeral homes are in luck, according to And Just Like That… creator Michael Patrick King.

"There's so many restaurants and there's so much New York. It's really more city than I've ever seen in the show," King told Entertainment Weekly about And Just Like That…'s second season. "When Sex and the City was good, we showed four individuals all experiencing different versions of the same question, which is, 'How do you fulfill yourself?' That's what we're doing now with even more characters."

Those characters also include a returning Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

​​"The idea of Miranda in L.A. while Che does a pilot to me is like a lemon meringue pie,” King teased. “It's so tart and sweet and wrong, in a comedy way. And yet [it's] really interesting to remove somebody from a group and put them on their own island with some other character. They're both trying to grow or be happy — and it's substantial, it's enough."

Season two of And Just Like That… will also feature another blast from the blast in the form of Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), Carrie’s former fiancé who hasn’t been seen since the second Sex and the City movie in 2010.

"I started season two knowing I was bringing Aidan back, and I felt very strongly about that,” King revealed. “How, when he shows up, what happens is all part of the great fun and puzzle of writing a series, to somehow give people what they're expecting and yet find ways to have people grow and still be that person."

Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max Sarah Jessica Parker MAX And Just Like That... Season 2

As keen Sex and the City fans will remember, Aidan was married the last time Carrie saw him in Abu Dhabi. However, King let it slip that there isn’t anything standing in Carrie’s way this time around.

"I would not make Carrie Bradshaw a home-wrecker,” King said. “That's the biggest leak I can give you. That's not the story. The story is [they're] open for business. They're both single. You know how she's single. You don't know how Aidan's single."

Season two of And Just Like That… premieres in June on HBO Max.