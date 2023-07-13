Despite Recent AI Study, Experts Say You Still Can’t Predict a Hit Song

Last month, a new study claimed that scientists, using brain data and machine learning, could predict with 97% accuracy whether a song would become a hit. This success rate would far exceed all previous attempts to calculate popular musical taste — Paul Zak, a professor at Claremont Graduate University and the study's senior author, said that "Nothing close to this accuracy has ever been shown before."

It's the sort of finding that could, in theory, dramatically reshape the music business. But conversations The Messenger has had with industry experts reveal that their initial response to the study, which was published in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, ranges from skeptical to dismissive.

"I've been to this rodeo before," one major-label A&R executive, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Messenger. "This has been going on since the beginning of time — 'Hey, pay us and we'll tell you if your record's a hit.' Trust me, I've written some of those checks. Sometimes they were right, sometimes they were wrong, and it's like, OK, sometimes I'm right and sometimes I'm wrong!"

What's the science behind the new hit-prediction study?

Zak and his colleagues used sensors to track the neural activity of 33 participants' brain waves as they listened to 24 different songs. They then deployed machine learning to try to predict the eventual popularity of a song, based on streaming and other metrics.

Susan Rogers, a cognitive neuroscientist and professor at Berklee College of Music, as well as a record producer best known for her work as an engineer for Prince, expressed doubt regarding the methodology of the study. Rogers noted what she saw as flaws: from testing multiple listeners at the same time to relying on subjects to self-report their familiarity with songs to measuring blood flow as controlled by heart rate, which she said has led to faulty results in previous work looking at music and emotion.

"It's a lovely attempt," she told The Messenger, "but I wouldn't put a lot of weight on it."

Zak did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment on these impressions.

Hit prediction goes way beyond sonics

Chris Molanphy, host of Slate's Hit Parade podcast, said that "used judiciously, I suppose there's no harm" in A&R departments using such data to help pick potential singles. He added, though, that there are many more variables determining chart success than pure musicality.

"It's always a combination of inherent musical quality, let's call it, and a meta-layer that can be everything from TikTok to how cool the artist is perceived to be at any given time," he told The Messenger.

Molanphy singled out multiple recent hits as examples of the factors that can impact a song's popularity. The 2022 success of Kate Bush's 1985 "Running Up That Hill" was obviously aided by its specific usage and placement in the Netflix series Stranger Things, but also the timing of its relationship to contemporary pop; "It's dreamy and emo, the way modern hits by Glass Animals or the Weeknd are dreamy and emo," Molanphy said.

He also used the example of "Toosie Slide," Drake's 2020 hit. "'Toosie Slide' did not go to Number One because it has inherent musical quality," he said. "It went to Number One because Drake is Drake and at the peak of the pandemic, he released a song you could dance to at home while locked down in your house — or in his case, his Toronto mansion. You can't tell me that if you ran 'Toosie Slide' through a computer it would say, 'Oh, yeah, that's gonna be a Number One song.'"



The intent of the study, titled "Accurately predicting hit songs using neurophysiology and machine learning," was to indicate the likelihood of an existing recording's success. Since it does not identify the specific elements that make a song connect, though, it doesn't help songwriters reverse-engineer a hit from scratch.

"You can analyze the top 10 hits on Billboard today, craft a song that's similar to those, mix it, master it, release it," said Rogers. "How do you know that an hour before you release your record, Kendrick Lamar or Beyoncé or somebody isn't going to release a record that's in a totally different style and makes yours sound like yesterday's news? There are certain things we can't predict."

Molanphy noted some of the remarkable anomalies in the charts this year, including regional Mexican artist Peso Pluma reaching the Top Five with "Ella Baila Sola" and country star Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" holding down the Number One spot on the pop charts for 13 weeks and counting. "So what do I think a model can predict?," he said. "All it can tell you is, ‘Gosh, this sounds like a hit.' I'm not sure it can tell you ‘This will be a hit.'"

What can science really tell us about how listeners will respond to a given song?

While Rogers may be unimpressed with this particular study, she remains optimistic about the future of understanding our emotional reactions to music. "If you've got powerful enough tools, anything can be measured," she said, "and anything that can be measured can be quantified and can be modeled. But go ahead and try, people — try measuring all the mathematical possibilities from the activity of 86 billion neurons. Sure, in theory, we could do it, but it's a big job, and it's gonna take a long time. It's incredibly complex.

"Our new neural imaging tools are getting us closer and closer to answering the broad questions of what goes on in the brain when we like something versus disliking it," she continued, "and we're getting better and better at mapping it. We're uncovering wonderful things. And as is true in really complicated science, all it tells us is that there's so much more to know."

These experts feel that for now, no data analysis offers any great advantage over the choices made by the finest ears of the music industry.

"All of us who do this for a living would love to pay money to shortcut and predict the future," said the A&R executive. "Anything to make this job easier. If you could teach AI to do it, then I'd do it, but it's so much deeper than that. Because you just don't know until you know."