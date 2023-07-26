AI Is ‘Robbing’ Musicians of Opportunities, Says Senator - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

AI Is ‘Robbing’ Musicians of Opportunities, Says Senator

The effect of new technology on the music industry was the focus of a recent Senate hearing

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The AI industry is poised to affect every industry.Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

A Senate Judiciary Committee focused on issues surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) turned its sights on the music industry this week.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) spoke on Tuesday about how AI — specifically the algorithms used to suggest content to consumers and AI technology that can create music, like OpenAI's Jukebox — "is an absolute way that they are robbing [musicians and artists] of their ability to make a living off of their creative works," she said, according to Fox News. She also pointed to AI's power "to shape what people are hearing."

In May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified in front of a Senate subcommittee to endorse the creation of a federal agency overseeing AI. The potential agency would also manage changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides liability protections for Internet platforms.

He admitted that AI could "cause significant harm to the world," and that “if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong."

Read More

The music industry, like many others, is still finding its footing on how it approaches the new technology.

There are some — like Timbaland, who is creating a new music startup — embracing innovations. Others, like the Grammys, are taking more tentative steps.

Then there are those, like the composers of functional music (like background music or commercial jingles), who see it as an existential threat.

"Wherever music is used as a utility, it will be threatened by bigger, faster, more responsive suppliers," Mike Errico, professor of songwriting at NYU's Clive Davis School of Recorded Music, who has worked in the commercial music field, told The Messenger in May.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.