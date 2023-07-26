A Senate Judiciary Committee focused on issues surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) turned its sights on the music industry this week.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) spoke on Tuesday about how AI — specifically the algorithms used to suggest content to consumers and AI technology that can create music, like OpenAI's Jukebox — "is an absolute way that they are robbing [musicians and artists] of their ability to make a living off of their creative works," she said, according to Fox News. She also pointed to AI's power "to shape what people are hearing."

In May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified in front of a Senate subcommittee to endorse the creation of a federal agency overseeing AI. The potential agency would also manage changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides liability protections for Internet platforms.

He admitted that AI could "cause significant harm to the world," and that “if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong."

The music industry, like many others, is still finding its footing on how it approaches the new technology.

There are some — like Timbaland, who is creating a new music startup — embracing innovations. Others, like the Grammys, are taking more tentative steps.

Then there are those, like the composers of functional music (like background music or commercial jingles), who see it as an existential threat.

"Wherever music is used as a utility, it will be threatened by bigger, faster, more responsive suppliers," Mike Errico, professor of songwriting at NYU's Clive Davis School of Recorded Music, who has worked in the commercial music field, told The Messenger in May.