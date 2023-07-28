AI Company Defends Itself After Charisma Carpenter, Melanie Lynskey, Jordan Gavaris Criticize the Platform - The Messenger
AI Company Defends Itself After Charisma Carpenter, Melanie Lynskey, Jordan Gavaris Criticize the Platform

Gavaris called an email from Largo.AI, which claims it is in full support of the writers' union and actors' union strikes, 'absolute lunacy'

Published
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Melanie Lynskey, Jordan Gavaris and Charisma Carpenter.Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Charisma Carpenter, Orphan Black alum Jordan Gavaris and Yellowjackets lead Melanie Lynskey have all publicly scrutinized and scorned a Swiss AI company that has deemed it is "dedicated to empowering actors, providing enhanced visibility and making AI as a part of the preliminary casting process."

Carpenter was among the first to receive what appeared to be an email from Largo.ai, encouraging her to join their "100 Actors Program." The message from a company salesperson (later posted on Instagram by Carpenter for all to read) described the platform as one that will provide "direct connections with producers and directors" by "allowing you to receive auditions directly from them" and promised to "automatically suggest matching characters to producers/directors," and "you won't be charged any commission for the roles you secure."

Objectively, the company couldn't have chosen a more inopportune time to sway actors to become their clients — thousands are currently picketing, with AI usage restrictions and performer protections as one of the main sticking points the actors' union (SAG-AFTRA) has.

In an interview with Deadline, Carpenter explained her disdain for the program. "AI is not a belief system," she said. "AI doesn't know me, they don't know the richness of my soul. They don't know my life experiences. They don't know the books I've read. They've never had those conversations with me to glean how right I am for a part that maybe data would not foresee."

Carpenter's Instagram post was soon flooded by both fans and fellow actors like Lynskey and Gavaris deriding the platform.

"Having 'intermediaries' who believe in you and think of you for those roles that might not seem 100% right for you but they know you can do it, is how an actor builds a career," Lynskey wrote in the comments section. "This is nuts."

Gavaris echoed Lynskey's sentiment beneath Carpenter's post, calling Largo.ai's pitch "absolute lunacy," adding: "The only reason I've ever had a job is because casting championed me for amorphous reasons. AI will never be a fan."

Subsequently, CEO of Largo.ai, Sami Arpa, defended the company's product to Deadline in an email:

"Largo.ai has been mainly created for producers, studios and distributors, and many of them are already using our platform since 2019," he said. "The main goal of our platform is analyzing the content as early as the development stage from the screenplays, and provide feedback to the producers on the story, casting, and potential audience together with expected financial results."

Arpa added that he doesn't feel that the system is destroying any jobs "as claimed in some of those Instagram posts," and he noted that the system has proposed more than 100,000 actors to producers "completely free of charge" over the past four years.

"Our new system for actors is just an additional system that we released for actors, after getting the demand from many actors," Arpa added.

