‘AGT’ Winner Michael Grimm Released from Hospital Nearly 6 Weeks After Being Bedridden for Mystery Illness

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Michael Grimm performs at Mondays Dark hosted by Mark Shunock featuring “Soul Funkafied” Soul Music Superstars benefiting His Love Street at Vinyl Nightclub inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Michael Grimm is on the road to recovery.

On Monday, the America's Got Talent winner's wife Lucie Grimm announced that the singer is home and recovering nearly six weeks after being hospitalized for a mysterious illness.

"With his full speaking voice back and his mobility back to functional, Lucie Grimm brought Michael home this last weekend," she shared in a statement to The Messenger. "He is in full outpatient protocol and they are working through his schedule of care, which includes re-establishing his singing voice, re-learning the guitar, continued mental health sessions and physical therapies."

"Michael is in positive spirits and improving everyday," Lucie's statement noted. "He is overwhelmed at the outpour of love from friends and fans and is determined to get back on his feet and walk himself back on stage for his August 9 performance of 'Michael Grimm — Tribute to Bill Medley & The Righteous Brothers' at Myron's at The Smith Center. The show is Michael's big return to the stage alongside his incredible band."

In June, Grimm's wife revealed the shocking news of his hospitalization to his fans in a lengthy video posted to her husband's Instagram and Facebook pages.

"I know you all love Michael and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we're kind of in a situation," she began, adding that fans may have noticed Grimm "struggling with his health a lot, lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows."

The AGT alum was taken to the hospital and ER, but no one could "figure out what was going on with him," Lucie shared. She then revealed that on "Memorial Day, it kind of took him over... He was looking very sickly, he could barely walk, couldn't lift his head. He could barely respond."

Noting that she rushed him to the hospital because she thought he was having a stroke – which was not the case – Lucie said that his condition started to take a turn, and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. 

"For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily so that he wouldn't stroke out, so that he wouldn't flatline," she continued, adding that he's now off the ventilator. "He is breathing on his own, so he's doing good; however, due to the last week, his body went through a lot and they do still have him sedated so he doesn't seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure."

Though some of Grimm's tour dates were canceled due his health scare, the singer plans on easing into "returning to the shows that were already on his 2023 calendar."

Additionally, fans may be able to soon see Grimm perform in Las Vegas in 2024, as talks of a residency are in the works.

