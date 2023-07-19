‘AGT’ Winner Michael Grimm Breaks Silence on Mystery Illness After Hospital Stay: ‘I Feel Reborn’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Entertainment.
'When I was in the hospital, I was near death,' the singer exclusively shared with The Messenger after spending weeks battling a mystery illness

Published |Updated
Lanae Brody and Mike Vulpo
Michael Grimm is doing all that he can to get back onstage.

After spending weeks in a hospital followed by a stay at a physical therapy rehab facility, the America's Got Talent winner is back home and feeling stronger. 

"I'm doing better every day," Grimm exclusively shared with The Messenger on Wednesday. "It's just been a whirlwind of things [that have] happened to my body for the years that I've put my body through hell."

The 44-year-old singer says he needed a physical and mental break after being hospitalized for a mystery illness.

And now that he's finally home, Grimm is hopeful that he can resume performing and doing what he loves.

"I am ready to get back in the saddle," he shared before teasing an August 9 concert event. "I'll be at the Smith Center in Las Vegas doing a tribute to my idol, my mentor, Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers. And I'll be back on my feet again when it comes to that, when it comes playing music. I'm looking forward to it. I feel much better so every day's a new day of getting better."

Michael Grimm performs at Mondays Dark hosted by Mark Shunock featuring &quot;Soul Funkafied&quot; Soul Music Superstars benefiting His Love Street at Vinyl Nightclub inside the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on August 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael Grimm performs at Mondays Dark hosted by Mark Shunock featuring "Soul Funkafied" Soul Music Superstars benefiting His Love Street at Vinyl Nightclub inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Denise Truscello/WireImage

He's also finalizing a 2024 tour with fellow America's Got Talent superstar Jackie Evancho. While exact dates and locations are expected to be announced later this year, Grimm is determined to be ready for the shows.

With his full speaking voice and his mobility back, Grimm is following full outpatient protocol with professionals working through his schedule of care, which includes re-establishing his singing voice, relearning the guitar, continuing mental health sessions and physical therapies.

According to Grimm, he couldn't have made this amount of progress without the love and support of his wife Lucie Grimm. 

"She's my rock, my foundation, my light," he gushed. "I'm blessed to have her. She's definitely been through a lot recently with this." 

As he continues his recovery, Michael said he is keeping his wife and higher power close as he counts his blessings. 

"When I was in the hospital, I was near death," he shared. "Liver was fatty and my kidneys weren't doing too well. If anything, I'm just stopping all bad habits and introducing the good. I think I feel reborn in a way."

