After ‘Fast X’: The Top 6 Burning Questions

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Fast X.

Fast X dared to ask, how many cliffhangers are too many cliffhangers?

The 10th and penultimate installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is the first of a two-part finale (or allegedly maybe now a trilogy), and 2025's Fast X Part II can't come soon enough because director Louis Leterrier's film leaves so much up in the air (well, except that plane). As we wait a very long couple of years for the definitive answers, here are our hottest burning questions about the fate of the family.

How Is Gisele Alive, and Where Has She Been?

Vin Diesel and Gal Gadot in 2009's 'Fast & Furious.' (Universal Pictures)

Before she was Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot was Gisele Yashar, having made her film debut in 2009's Fast & Furious. She returned for Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, with Gisele and Han (Sung Kang) becoming a beloved duo, but Gisele was last seen sacrificing herself in 2013's Fast 6 to save Han. He seemingly later died in the same film, only to return from the dead in F9, and now Gisele has done the same. Fast X ends with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) making their way through the snowy landscape of Antarctica when a submarine suddenly emerges and out walks Gisele. Cipher asks Letty, "Still think my plan sucks?" We don't, but we do have many questions, such as how is Gisele alive (technically, we never saw the body, but that was a big and fast fall in Fast 6), and where has she been? The answer seems likely to be tied to Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), who is still missing in action but was revealed in F9 to have a connection to Gisele and as the one who faked Han's death.

Are Han, Ramsey, Roman, and Tej Dead?

As Dom (Vin Diesel) and Dante (Jason Momoa) have their climactic showdown at a dam in Portugal, Han, Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) fly in to help. But their plane is shot down by the Agency's Aimes (Alan Ritchson), who, it turns out, has been working with Dante. The plane is then shown crashing into a mountain and exploding. So, half of the family is just dead now? Very unlikely, especially since they literally just brought Han back! This feels like a red herring that the filmmakers and cast won't be able to keep under wraps for the next two years.

Is "Justice for Han" Settled?

The latest mystery involving Han's fate comes in the same film where he's finally reunited with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), whom we were led to believe killed him in Fast 6. The rise of Shaw from family-killing villain to member of the family is why Han was brought back to the franchise, as outraged fans started a campaign calling for "justice for Han" on social media. The F9 mid-credits scene reunites Han and Shaw, and Fast X picks up with that sequence, which finds Shaw assuming Han wants revenge, while Han just wants to talk. Their fight is interrupted by Agency soldiers, forcing them to team up, and Shaw ends up shooting a guy who is about to take out Han. "Now we're even," Shaw declares. Are they, though? They very quickly go their separate ways, but it feels like there has to be more to come. "I've always said one film is not enough to do justice," Justin Lin, the director behind Fast 3 through 6 and F9, previously told me. "It's something that I feel like is setting us up for future journeys, not only explaining [why he was gone] but also sharing how he got to be where he is now."

Sung Kang in 'Fast X.' (Universal Pictures)

Will the Rock and Vin Diesel Reunite Onscreen?

"No chance." Those are the odds Dwayne Johnson previously put on returning to the main Fast & Furious series. The actor turned in what might be the best performance of his career when he entered the franchise in 2011's Fast Five as the ever-sweaty government agent Luke Hobbs. Originally a worthy and powerful antagonist for Dom, the two men came to respect each other and join forces, as Diesel and Johnson proved to be electric in their shared scenes in Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. Unfortunately, the chemistry wasn't as good in real life. Diesel and Johnson's very public beef led to them not filming scenes together in Fate. Johnson then opted out of F9, instead sticking to his spinoff series, Hobbs & Shaw. Despite Diesel's pleas for Johnson to come home to his Fast family and be a part of wrapping the series with the Fast X two-parter, Johnson had rejected those overtures — or at least that is what he told reporters. The mid-credits tag of Fast X welcomed Johnson back, bringing Hobbs into the Dom and Dante battle, as Dante now sets his sights on Hobbs, who killed Dante's dad in Fast Five. Time will tell if this Hobbs tag is a setup for Fast X Part II or a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, but at least the door is officially open for Johnson and Diesel to put their issues aside for the good of the franchise and give us the final Hobbs-Dom team up (or showdown) that we've been begging for.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in 2015's 'Furious 7.' (Universal Pictures)

How Will the Final Film Recognize Paul Walker and Brian O'Conner?

The Fast & Furious franchise was forever changed when Paul Walker tragically died in 2013 during a break from production of Furious 7. With CGI and Walker's brothers acting as stand-ins, the Fast cast and director James Wan miraculously managed to rally and complete the film, which concluded with a beautiful tribute to Walker and his OG character, Brian O'Conner. By letting Brian literally ride off into the sunset, the creative team left the iconic hero out there in the Fast Universe, which can often be difficult to navigate within the story. Subsequent films have paid homage to Brian, whether in small references or in major nods like naming Dom's son Brian. Still, they also need quick throwaway lines explaining why Brian is always absent in this close-knit family that is constantly under attack. The ending of F9 showed Brian's car driving to the Toretto house for the annual barbecue before cutting to the credits.

With just one film to go, will elements like CGI, past footage, or Walker's brothers again be called upon to allow us to see Brian? In Diesel's mind, "I couldn't imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O'Conner."