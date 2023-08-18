Details have emerged about the arrest of AEW star Cash Wheeler.

On Friday morning, Wheeler was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an arrest warrant filed July 28. Wheeler appeared in court alongside his attorney on Friday afternoon, when the state was given the chance to protest Wheeler's bond, which was set at $2,500.

"Mr. Wheeler appears to have no other criminal history," the prosecutor said. "It does appear to be a road rage-type incident. He allegedly flashed the handgun at the alleged victim."

The prosecutor also said that Wheeler "does not know" the victim and, therefore, did not request any changes.

As of Friday afternoon, a member of the Orange County Corrections Department told The Messenger Wheeler remained in custody, but his release was "in progress."

In addition, the judge mandated Wheeler have "no contact" with the alleged victim and ordered him to turn in all of his weapons to the sheriff's department within 12 hours of release.

After his arrest, All Elite Wrestling provided a statement to the Orlando Sentinel, saying, "AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities."

Wheeler and partner Dax Harwood joined AEW in May 2020 and currently serve as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. They are scheduled to defend those titles against The Young Bucks at AEW All In on Aug. 27 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Messenger reached out to AEW for comment about Wheeler's participation at All In, but has not heard back.