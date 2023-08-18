Cash Wheeler, a current AEW tag-team champion and former WWE tag-team champion, has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Wheeler (real name Daniel Wheeler) was taken into custody in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
According to the Orange County Department of Corrections website, Wheeler's bond has been listed at $2,500.
PWInsider reports that he is scheduled for a hearing on Friday afternoon and the charge stems from an arrest warrant filed on July 28. Wheeler initially pled not guilty to the charge on Aug. 3.
Details of the alleged incident have not been made public.
In a statement to the Sentinel, All Elite Wrestling said, "AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities."
Wheeler and partner Dax Harwood joined AEW in May 2020 and currently serve as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. They are scheduled to defend those titles against The Young Bucks at AEW All In on Aug. 27 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Prior to their AEW run, Wheeler and Harwood wrestled in WWE under the name The Revival. They became the first tag team in company history to win the Raw Tag Team Championships, the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and the NXT Tag Team Championships.
