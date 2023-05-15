Adrian Grenier’s Second Act: From Hollywood to Embracing Farming, Marriage, and Greeting Astronauts

The Second Act franchise chronicles the transformative journeys of notable figures as they embark on a new chapter in their lives and careers. Here, we catch up with actor Adrian Grenier, who found purpose in nature, love, and (possibly!) space.

Most people know Adrian Grenier as Entourage’s Vincent Chase, a character he played from 2004 to 2011. His onscreen alter ego was marked by superstar ambition, but Grenier’s life offscreen has been more about chasing purpose than fame.

Following a period of self-reflection after the show wrapped, Grenier moved from California to Texas in 2016. Four years later, he bought a property just outside of Austin, where he currently lives. With a deep appreciation for nature and a partner by his side (wife Jordan Roemmele, who he married last year), he works on the land while continually working on himself.

"I aim to raise a family here one day and I believe it’s a lifestyle that is healthy," says Grenier, pictured here on his Texas farm (Credit: Adrian Grenier/Instagram)

While he still has his foot in entertainment — his nature-based lifestyle platform Earth Speed focuses on interviews with people working on issues like climate optimism and regenerative farming — he spoke to The Messenger about his unique journey away from Hollywood.

The hardest part of making big life changes

The ego death and letting go of the ego identity that I had been conditioned to believe. Letting go of the belief that the materialism of our culture was what I wanted — the wealth, the fame, the status, the hedonism. I had to let go of that because it's a strong, seductive drug.

Building a life on a farm outside of Austin

I wanted more land and to be more in nature. But I knew I couldn't make a move until I found my partner. I needed to call in my love to make that decision with her so that it would be our decision as opposed to just my thing that she came into. So I needed to spend some time first finding myself and then finding my partner. Then together we found the ranch... I aim to raise a family here one day and I believe it’s a lifestyle that is healthy.

The meaning behind Kintsugi Ranch

Kintsugi is a Japanese practice of mending broken pottery with gold. So, we honor the cracks, we honor the brokenness that makes us who we are. And it’s not only a story of pottery, but it's also a story of human resilience. It’s representative of the story of me and my wife. We broke up and came back together and now we’re stronger than ever. If you squint your eyes you see the shimmer.

Discovering new skills

I'm surprised at what a hard worker I am physically. I can do lots and lots of menial labor. In my old life, I thought it was a goal to do less labor and I kind of designed my life to be lazy. Even though I exercised, I exercised for vanity, not for health or well-being. Now when I put in work it’s so that the land feels cared for and doesn’t atrophy. We have a couple of llamas, a couple of goats, a donkey, and we have maybe 30 chickens. There’s also a bobcat, two vultures living under the porch, and we’re cultivating a bee sanctuary.

Turning the ranch into a regenerative farm and business

Kintsugi is also the story of restoring the land. With a lot of conventional agricultural practices, the use of herbicides and pesticides, there's a lot to be made whole again. I have an entrepreneurial mindset. I’m not too naïve to think that we don't live in the real world where we need to make money to support our ambitions. I see this in many ways like a living farmer's market, where there will be a number of agriculture businesses that will support one another, but will also have an offering to people out in the world who need food.

Those Entourage reboot rumors

I don't see any reason why they can't just crowdfund the reboot. I know it’s nice to get a sanction from HBO or whomever, but I'm pretty sure that there are plenty of people who would pre-pay to watch it and that’s how things are financed these days. Send me the offer, and I'll take a look at it. It's gotta be worth getting me off the farm. The farm is a high bar.

His and Jordan’s first year of marriage

The best part of my married life is my wife. I never thought in a million years I'd be married. I was quite of the mentality in my younger years of being distinctly anti-marriage. It’s crazy that I’d been led so astray because marriage has been such a beautiful experience. It's been an education and I learn and I grow through marriage. It’s calmed my whole nervous system to be settled and in a stable, trustworthy dynamic and not chasing and always feeling lost or inadequate. I can just wake up and put my life force towards something more meaningful because the very stability of my relationship with my wife gives me permission to seek outside of myself, to focus on bigger and more important goals. I can put my life force towards righting the world and putting things in place for my future children rather than something more self-indulgent.

Greeting people back to earth

My role [as Chief Earth Advocate for World View] is to welcome home people who have gone to space. Once they land, I ask them what inspires them. They have a very important perspective shift by peering down from the stratosphere onto our very delicate planet. It’s one of the most special roles I have ever been offered. And I do [want to go to space]. Of course I do.

His outlook on life

I'm very optimistic and excited about the future. As I look into nature and I live more in the rhythm of the earth, I realize that there’s a lot of cynicism in the world. But if you look at nature, life has an amazing way of rebounding and finding a way.