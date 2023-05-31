Adidas Drops Lawsuit Against Kanye West for Private Arbitration Seeking $75 Million

Adidas has dropped its federal lawsuit against Kanye West.

According to court docs obtained by The Messenger, the athletic footwear apparel company has voluntarily dismissed the case seeking to freeze $75 million held by Yeezy, and will settle its dispute with the Grammy Award winner, 45, through private arbitration.

Tuesday’s filing came shortly after US District Judge Valerie Caproni refused to grant an emergency order to re-freeze the funds, which Adidas previously paid to market Yeezy shoes.

Caproni previously unsealed the case and lifted the freeze last week after it was “rendered null some six months ago when Adidas failed timely to move to confirm the order,” which the company secretly won in November after terminating its partnership with Yeezy.

On Wednesday, the company made some of its remaining Yeezy stockpile available through its Confirmed app.

A portion of the proceeds “will be donated in support of the fight against discrimination, hate, racism and antisemitism,” in response to the anti-Semitic statements shared by West, which ultimately ended his nearly decade-long working relationship with Adidas.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to begin releasing some of the remaining Adidas Yeezy products,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden announced in a statement this month. “Selling and donating was the preferred option among all organizations and stakeholders we spoke to.

“We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities." added Gulden. "There is no place in sport or society for hate of any kind and we remain committed to fighting against it."

The company previously projected a $1.3 billion loss in sales for 2023 amid plans to pull the collaboration entirely.