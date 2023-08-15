Adele Cries as She Helps Couple Reveal Gender of Their Baby at Las Vegas Show - The Messenger
Adele Cries as She Helps Couple Reveal Gender of Their Baby at Las Vegas Show

The singer was performing at her Las Vegas residency last week when she spotted a sign that read, 'Adele will you do our gender reveal?'

Thea Glassman
Adele performs onstage during the “Weekends with Adele” Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele got swept up in emotion after helping announce the sex of a couple's baby.

The singer was performing at her Las Vegas residency last week when she spotted a sign that read, "Adele will you do our gender reveal?" The couple in question, Shantelle Lord and Chris Dare, got called up to the stage for their wish to be granted, as seen in an Instagram video shared by the dad-to-be.

"No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in...I've never done this before," Adele said, before being handed an envelope containing the baby's sex.

Lord told the "Rolling in the Deep" singer that she's 18 weeks pregnant but has been keeping the gender a secret with the hope that Adele would announce it for her.

"Shantelle and Chris are having a baby...boy!" the performer declared. The couple embraced and Adele got caught up in the moment, shedding a tear when she saw Lord and Dare's reaction.

“That was amazing! I’m so happy for you,” Adele said. “That’s so emotional. Oh my God. If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” 

Adele is mom to her 10-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The singer told BBC's Desert Island Discs last year that she's open to more children, if and when the time comes.

 "I definitely would like a couple more kids," she said. "It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I've got Angelo."

