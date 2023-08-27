Adele Calls Out Security Guard for Harassing Fan During Vegas Show

It wasn’t just “Water Under the Bridge” as usual for Adele this weekend during her Las Vegas residency.

While performing the song, the “Hello” crooner paused to call out a security guard for hassling a fan six songs into her 20-song set.

"What is going on with that young fan there, that's been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What's going on with him?" she asked in video captured by a fan that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up," she said to a security staffer. "Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?"

"Can you leave him alone, please?" she continued. "They won't bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone," she added, as fans cheered. One can be heard yelling out, “Yes! Yes queen!”

"Sorry, guys, he's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He's here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun," she continued.

The “Easy on Me” singer didn’t only call out over-zealous security guards. She also noted the unfortunate trend of fans throwing items on stage.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing sh-- on stage? Have you seen them?" Adele asked the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele performs onstage during the 'Weekends with Adele' Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd.

"Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things to people," Adele said, armed with a T-shirt gun. "It's a total reverse, I've gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back," she said.