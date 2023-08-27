Adele Calls Out Security Guard for Harassing Fan During Vegas Show - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Adele Calls Out Security Guard for Harassing Fan During Vegas Show

The 'Easy on Me' singer didn’t only call out over-zealous security guards. She also noted the unfortunate trend of fans throwing items on stage

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

It wasn’t just “Water Under the Bridge” as usual for Adele this weekend during her Las Vegas residency.

While performing the song, the “Hello” crooner paused to call out a security guard for hassling a fan six songs into her 20-song set.

"What is going on with that young fan there, that's been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What's going on with him?" she asked in video captured by a fan that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up," she said to a security staffer. "Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?"

"Can you leave him alone, please?" she continued. "They won't bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone," she added, as fans cheered. One can be heard yelling out, “Yes! Yes queen!”

"Sorry, guys, he's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He's here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun," she continued.

Read More

The “Easy on Me” singer didn’t only call out over-zealous security guards. She also noted the unfortunate trend of fans throwing items on stage.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing sh-- on stage? Have you seen them?" Adele asked the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele performs onstage during the &quot;Weekends with Adele&quot; Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele performs onstage during the 'Weekends with Adele' Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd.

"Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things to people," Adele said, armed with a T-shirt gun. "It's a total reverse, I've gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back," she said.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.