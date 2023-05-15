Addison Timlin Says ‘Being a Single Mom’ After Jeremy Allen White Split Is ‘Not How I Pictured It’

Addison Timlin is getting candid about parenting after her split from her husband of three years, Jeremy Allen White.
"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f–ing hard," the All Roads Lead to Pearla actress captioned a carousel of Instagram photos of herself and her kids on Mother's Day. "It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself, 'Don't forget this,' because there's no witness by your side. It's so painful."
Noting that "with motherhood, the lows are demolished by the staggering heights," the StartUp alum reflected on her journey, writing, "I'm feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I've ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has."
The actress went on to thank "everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months," giving a special shout out to the "moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers," and more.
She concluded, "And if you turned and said to me, 'I've got you.' Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother's Day y'all."
Timlin and White first met in high school when they were 14 years old. "I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think," he told GQ in a July 2022 profile. "But she had a boyfriend. I was just so clumsy about all that stuff. And then she went to a different school and I was really broken up."
The pair reconnected years later on the set of the 2008 drama Afterschool. Though they kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Timlin opened up about her "sweetheart" in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2013.
"We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance," she told the outlet at the time.
The actors welcomed their first child, daughter Ezer, in October 2018. The following October, they wed in a courthouse ceremony, and in December 2020, they welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.
Timlin filed for divorce from White on May 11.
