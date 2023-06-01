Addiction and Hollywood: How Philanthropist Nancy Davis Overcame the Loss of Her Youngest Son Jason (Exclusive)

Hollywood philanthropist Nancy Davis has a renewed drive to save lives as she grieves the loss of her youngest son, Jason Davis.

While Davis is known for her non-profit organization Race to Erase MS and its effort to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research, that isn't her only personal mission. In 2019, Davis founded Cure Addiction Now, a charity which was inspired by her late son Jason Davis' multiyear struggle with substance abuse.

"He came to me one day and said, 'Mom, I've helped you all these years with Race to Erase MS. I have a disease called addiction. We need to save a lot of lives,'" Davis told The Messenger. She founded Cure Addiction Now after that conversation but lost Jason in February 2020, four months after the organization became official.

"Everybody assumed that he'd passed from an overdose," she said. "The first autopsy came out saying there was traces of fentanyl. I know he had relapsed for the first time in nine months, but that's not what he died from. They said he died of a double pulmonary embolism from having COVID, which is kind of random."

Following Jason's passing, "I was miserable," Davis said, but she found a path to healing when she revisited an old screenplay Jason had written as a child. "I went to the cemetery and had a little conversation with Jason, so to speak, and I remembered a script that Jason had written when he was 12 years old."

"I came back from the cemetery that day and I found that script on the top of a pile in what was Jason's old room," she revealed. The premise of the film, Just One More Day, is "if you could have that person who you love back for one more day, what would you do?" Davis said.

"That night I read it, and then I started writing my own Just One More Day," Davis explained. "If I could have Jason back for one more day, how would I celebrate and be with him for that special 24 hours? Out of that, I started finding a way to learn how to grieve," Davis said.

In addition to the book and Cure Addiction Now, Davis is focused on her other organization, Race to Erase MS, which funds research to improve the lives of those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), and one day eradicate it. People living with the autoimmune disease can experience a myriad of unpredictable symptoms including tremors, numbness and slurred speech. Christina Applegate and Selma Blair are just a few of the celebrities who've been public about their personal journeys with MS. Davis was diagnosed in 1991.

Since its founding, the foundation has raised more than $54 million for MS research, and 25 new medications have been introduced to treat the disease. "It's nothing short of a miracle," Davis said. "For [people] that have relapsing remitting MS, which is what I have, there's about a 90% chance that they will have their independence and live a great life [because of these medications], which is pretty darn amazing."

The next big item on the foundation's agenda is its upcoming annual gala — the 30th of which will be held on June 2 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. While stars like Elton John, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kathy Lee Gifford and more have attended in the past, these events are far from an excuse to just have a good time. "We raise a good amount of money," Davis said. "All these fun, festive, lively events have really paid off and are helping change everyone's life with MS."

Of course, Davis' work to erase MS is just as close to her heart as the work she does with Cure Addiction Now, and she reminisced about how Jason would help with the Race to Erase MS gala every year. "I feel so bad that he is not here," she said. "He always loved the event."

Davis understands the difficulty of finding solutions for addiction. She noted that rehab can be cost-prohibitive and 12-step programs aren't "one-size fits all" answers for everyone. That's why the Cure Addiction Now organization funds research for addiction solutions that she promises will be "very equitable and very fair for everybody."

Ultimately, Davis believes that addiction must be talked about like a disease in need of a cure. "We're trying to take the stigma that exists with addiction away," she said. "We don't shame people. People don't pick their diseases."