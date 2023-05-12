Adam Levine Is Returning to ‘The Voice’ to Perform New Music with Maroon 5

Adam Levine is set to return to The Voice stage during the Season 23 finale on May 23 to perform Maroon 5's newest song, "Middle Ground." The track will be released ahead of the big event on May 19.

Described as "an anthem unlike anything else in their catalog," the three-time Grammy Award-winning group's latest single promises to return to the "unfettered, unrestrained, and undeniable spirit of the band's seminal 2002 quadruple-platinum debut LP, Songs About Jane, but with a whole era of wisdom and experience behind it," per a press release.

The music video for "Middle Ground," directed by David Dobkin, will also premiere the same day as the singing competition's finale.

The band's forthcoming appearance on The Voice—where Levine served as a coach for 16 seasons from 2011 to 2019—comes on the heels of the first run of their Las Vegas residency, which wrapped in early April.

The "Payphone" crooner's return to the NBC stage will see him reunite with Blake Shelton, who announced his departure from the long-running series in October 2022 after serving as a coach for all 23 seasons of The Voice.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns," the "God's Country" singer wrote in a statement posted to Instagram at the time, thanking everyone who has been involved in the show over the years. "Lastly, it’s about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

The season 23 finale of The Voice airs on Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.