Adam Lambert Hits Back at Trolls Mocking His Boyfriend: 'Obnoxious Homophobia'
Entertainment.
Adam Lambert Hits Back at Trolls Mocking His Boyfriend: ‘Obnoxious Homophobia’

'We are very happy together,' Lambert said in a social media message directed at 'haters'

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Oliver Gliese and Adam Lambert attend The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 16, 2022 in New York.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Adam Lambert is standing up for his boyfriend, Oliver Gliese.

On Saturday, the former American Idol runner-up took to Instagram to clap back at internet trolls who flooded his comments with homophobic remarks about his boyfriend, after posting a photo of the couple enjoying a night out in West Hollywood, Calif.

"Oli and I had a fun night out! Rare to encounter paps in WEHO, so retro," Lambert wrote in his Stories. "Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments. Also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people [right now]."

"Oli identifies as a he," the singer continued. "He has wicked style and refuses to confirm to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices. He is beautiful and brave and daring. He's a leader not a follower. One of the many things I love about him!"

"We are very happy together and if the haters don't like it, we really don't give a f---," Lambert concluded. "Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives. Chances are, if you're busy trolling us online, you're miserable in your own life and can't deal [with] your issues."

Shortly after Lambert shared his thoughts, Gliese — who has been dating the singer since 2020 — was quick to share his story and posted his own statement.

"Let's just highlight how disgusting people are in comments sections," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "And then we can all ask ourselves why people in the spotlight end their life too soon, are on antidepressents, have low self-esteem, dieting etc. Kindness never killed anyone!"

"Also, I'm not dressing like a girl, nor do I identify as a girl," he continued. "I identify as a man, I just happen to have great legs I wanna show and love makeup! I'm also a man who can't fit a lot of menswear because I'm too small, AND menswear are sooooo boring often."

