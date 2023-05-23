Adam Driver Will Start off the Indy 500 This Year

Adam Driver will be the honorary starter for this year's Indy 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Tuesday.

The Academy Award-nominated actor will wave the green flag for the race, which is set to take place May 28 and will mark the 107th year of the event.

Driver has both personal and professional ties to the race, including growing up in Mishawaka, Ind., and briefly attending the University of Indianapolis.

“Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

In addition to his connection to Indiana, Driver also served in the Marines for three years. He also co-founded a nonprofit organization called Arts in the Armed Forces which aims to bring arts programming to active-duty military members and veterans. The Indy 500 is particularly known for celebrating military members as a Memorial Day weekend event.

“Indy 500 Race Day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans across the globe and most especially our active-duty military members and veterans," Boles said. "Adam is not only a star recognized across the world, but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

One of Driver's most recent acting credits includes Ferrari, a biopic of the sports car company's founder and the beginnings of Formula One racing.

For the rest of the 2023 Indy 500 festivities, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz will be the grand marshal and singer-songwriter Jewel will perform the national anthem, according to the Speedway.