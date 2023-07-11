It's a family reunion for the Busbys. The famous family — who stars on TLC's OutDaughtered — is returning to the small screen tonight after more than two years out of the limelight. But it wasn't a decision the Busbys came to easily; in fact, patriarch Adam Busby said they considered walking away from the series for good.
"Everybody just felt burned out," he exclusively told The Messenger. "It was at the end of COVID, and COVID wrecked everybody. We decided to step away, and we were just like, 'This chapter in our life is over.'"
Since 2016, OutDaughtered had captured the lives of the Busby family, including parents Adam and Danielle, oldest daughter Blayke, now 12, and quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava, all 8, who were the first all-girl quints born in the United States. Their final episode (or so they thought) aired in May of 2021.
But over the next two years, the family began slowly thinking about coming back to the show, with Adam adding that, "time heals all wounds."
"The kids start asking," he explained, "And you encounter little things that were like, 'Man, we missed that.'"
The family held a unanimous vote, Adam said, which led them to jointly return to television. Wife Danielle added that the kids missed filming with their crew — some of whom are even nicknamed "Uncle" — who had been capturing their lives for over seven years; they also began realizing the cameras were capturing their home memories, she said, and without them, they couldn't rewatch key milestones.
"As they've gotten older, they've realized — even Daddy with his GoPros — to see that, you've got to film it," she said. "All they're watching is reruns or things that they've seen. They just start to realize, 'Oh, to see it, you have to film it. That's what those people were doing.'"
During the show's break, Danielle has been working hard on starting up a brick-and-mortar storefront for her boutique, Graeson Bee, which opened its doors in June 2022. In the meantime, Adam takes care of the little ones while working from home, which takes center stage in the upcoming season of OutDaughtered.
"I've always been as hands-on as I could possibly be as a dad, and I had that modeled in my own dad," he said. "It's nothing that I've ever shied away from."
Meanwhile, Blayke is now attending middle school, and the quints are learning new skills like bike-riding, dancing and modeling for their mom's boutique.
Watch it all go down when OutDaughtered Season 9 premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC.
