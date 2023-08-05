Sharon Farrell, who had a long and storied career in Hollywood starring in films such as It’s Alive in 1974 and Can’t Buy Me Love in 1987, has died. She was 82.
Farrell died on May 15 of natural causes at a hospital in Orange County, her son Chance Boyer told The Hollywood Reporter.
Farrell began her career performing with the American Ballet Company, and in 1959, she made her film debut alongside Elaine Stritch in Kiss Her Goodbye.
Most known for playing the mother of the evil mutant child in It’s Alive, Farrell also starred in the 1969 films Marlowe and The Reivers. She worked with stars including directors Larry Cohen and Richard Rush as well as actors James Garner, Chuck Norris and Steve McQueen.
Farrell, who was born Sharon Forsmoe on December 24, 1940 in Sioux City, Ia., also had a long career in television, snagging a starring role in the 1979-1980 season of CBS’ Hawaii Five-O as Det. Lori Wilson. She also took on the role of Florence Webster, the mother of Tricia Cast’s Nina Webster, on The Young and the Restless from 1991-1997.
Earlier in her TV career, Farrell starred in the 1962 NBC drama Saints and Sinners, and had guest roles in tons of shows, including My Favorite Martian, Wagon Train, Gunsmoke, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Man From U.N.C.L.E., among many others.
Her final credited performance was in Broken at Love in 2014, a student-produced romance web series.
Farrell is survived by her son Chance; a grandson, Wayde; and daughter-in-law Mandi.
