Lea DeLaria gave an everyday, first-hand account of why she and other SAG actors have made the decision to go on strike.
The actress, who played Big Boo on all seven seasons of Netflix's smash hit Orange Is The New Black, broke it down in simple terms during an appearance on CNN This Morning on Monday.
“Yesterday I’m in my building here and I’m walking into the elevator to go do my laundry," she said. "So, you know, my hair’s in curlers and I’m wearing a bathrobe. There’s a couple of guys in the elevator that are fixing the elevator and they immediately — and not in a first language — they immediately start screaming. They scream like teenage girls! Two elevator repairmen. They wanted to get a picture with me.”
Seems like a simple enough story – but DeLaria wasn't finished.
- SAG-Aftra Negotiating Committee Votes Unanimously to Recommend Actors Strike
- Strike Rules: What Actors Can and Can’t Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Actors Avoid Strike For Now As SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Agree to Extend Negotiations
- Fran Drescher to Hit Picket Lines Outside Netflix, Disney, and More for First Day on Actors’ Strike
- Growing Resentment as Netflix Looks To South Korea for Content Amidst Hollywood Writers’ Strike: Report
"It’s kind of rough when my last residual check came in June. It was for $20.27," she explained. "Every time I have to stop and get my picture taken, that’s 20 times a day. It seems like first-world problems, but that’s how famous we are and we’re making $20.27.”
DeLaria appeared in a total of 63 episodes of Orange Is The New Black from 2013 to 2019. During that time, the show was nominated for 21 Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series three times.
The actress also recounted a story in which Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told the show's cast that Orange Is The New Black was "bigger than Game of Thrones," which DeLaria called "a complete a-ha moment for everybody."
“I’m still living in my Bushwick apartment," she said. "Where’s the money?”
DeLaria's comments echo those made by co-star Kimiko Glenn, who played Brook Soso in the series.
After posting a residual check totaling $27.30 for her work on 45 episodes of the show, she said on TikTok, "We were f---ing famous as sh--, like, internationally famous, couldn't go outside. But had to keep their second jobs because they couldn't afford to not. We couldn't afford cabs to set."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment