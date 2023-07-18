Lea DeLaria gave an everyday, first-hand account of why she and other SAG actors have made the decision to go on strike.

The actress, who played Big Boo on all seven seasons of Netflix's smash hit Orange Is The New Black, broke it down in simple terms during an appearance on CNN This Morning on Monday.

“Yesterday I’m in my building here and I’m walking into the elevator to go do my laundry," she said. "So, you know, my hair’s in curlers and I’m wearing a bathrobe. There’s a couple of guys in the elevator that are fixing the elevator and they immediately — and not in a first language — they immediately start screaming. They scream like teenage girls! Two elevator repairmen. They wanted to get a picture with me.”

Seems like a simple enough story – but DeLaria wasn't finished.

"It’s kind of rough when my last residual check came in June. It was for $20.27," she explained. "Every time I have to stop and get my picture taken, that’s 20 times a day. It seems like first-world problems, but that’s how famous we are and we’re making $20.27.”

DeLaria appeared in a total of 63 episodes of Orange Is The New Black from 2013 to 2019. During that time, the show was nominated for 21 Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series three times.

The actress also recounted a story in which Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told the show's cast that Orange Is The New Black was "bigger than Game of Thrones," which DeLaria called "a complete a-ha moment for everybody."

“I’m still living in my Bushwick apartment," she said. "Where’s the money?”

DeLaria's comments echo those made by co-star Kimiko Glenn, who played Brook Soso in the series.

After posting a residual check totaling $27.30 for her work on 45 episodes of the show, she said on TikTok, "We were f---ing famous as sh--, like, internationally famous, couldn't go outside. But had to keep their second jobs because they couldn't afford to not. We couldn't afford cabs to set."