Actress Linda Haynes Dead at 75 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee of IV Hydration Company Speaks Out Against Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Actress Linda Haynes Dead at 75

Haynes appeared in films including 'Rolling Thunder,' 'Drowning Pool' and 'Brubaker'

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Actress Linda Haynes, in the movie ‘The Nickel Ride’, 1974.Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

Linda Haynes, who appeared in films including Rolling Thunder, Drowning Pool, Coffy and Brubaker, died July 17, according to a Facebook post from her son. She was 75.

Son Greg Sylvander reported that Haynes had moved to South Carolina three years ago, where she spent her final days and had some of her "very best times" with him and his family, including her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

"As an only child, I have dreaded these times my entire life," he wrote. "I find peace in the knowing that my mother was at peace and had the most beautiful life these final years together ... We are going to miss my mom immensely."

Haynes' obituary includes a note from director Quentin Tarantino, who praised her performance in Rolling Thunder:

Read More

“THE performance of the film for me is Linda Haynes as Linda Forchet," Tarantino wrote. "Linda Forchet is my favorite female character in a Paul Schrader movie...She has that look that Ava Gardner got, you know blousey, but it took Ava years to do it, and Linda Haynes just did it naturally. And I mean that in a good way."

Also according to the obituary, Haynes also worked as a legal secretary, and pursued painting as a hobby.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.