Linda Haynes, who appeared in films including Rolling Thunder, Drowning Pool, Coffy and Brubaker, died July 17, according to a Facebook post from her son. She was 75.

Son Greg Sylvander reported that Haynes had moved to South Carolina three years ago, where she spent her final days and had some of her "very best times" with him and his family, including her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

"As an only child, I have dreaded these times my entire life," he wrote. "I find peace in the knowing that my mother was at peace and had the most beautiful life these final years together ... We are going to miss my mom immensely."

Haynes' obituary includes a note from director Quentin Tarantino, who praised her performance in Rolling Thunder:

“THE performance of the film for me is Linda Haynes as Linda Forchet," Tarantino wrote. "Linda Forchet is my favorite female character in a Paul Schrader movie...She has that look that Ava Gardner got, you know blousey, but it took Ava years to do it, and Linda Haynes just did it naturally. And I mean that in a good way."

Also according to the obituary, Haynes also worked as a legal secretary, and pursued painting as a hobby.