Actors Warned About End to Acting As a Profession Following Strike: Report

A few days after announcing its strike, SAG-AFTRA held an informational meeting for about 500 people — which included actors, publicists and executives — over Zoom on Monday afternoon, The Messenger confirms.

Well-known actors — who are demanding fair residual payments, protections against AI and increased performer base compensation — such as Lupita Nyong'o, Vanessa Kirby, Melissa McCarthy, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucy Liu, Laverne Cox and Paul Walter Hauser all tuned in to the call, according to Variety.

During the meeting, which was was led by SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the guild reportedly shared a one-sheet of talking points, including health care and retirement, online casting platforms and artificial intelligence, according to the outlet.

"Without a transformative change in SAG-AFTRA's current contract with the AMPTP, the acting profession will no longer be an option for future generations of performers, and actors already working in the industry will need to pursue other careers in order to survive," the one-sheet stated, Variety reported.

There are two more similar Zoom meetings set for Tuesday, July 18.

On July 13, the union's national board voted to authorize the strike, and in a press conference held at SAG-AFTRA Plaza, Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the National Board "unanimously" voted to go on strike.

"Yesterday, our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild. During our nearly century-long existence, we fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our union's history," Crabtree-Ireland said. "Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA National Board convened following four weeks of negotiations with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the AMPTP. Because the AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers, SAG-AFTRA's National Board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

"A strike is an instrument of last resort. We've tried for four weeks to reach a deal with the AMPTP, and, unfortunately, they have left us with no alternative," he continued. "Although we're all disappointed with the AMPTP's reluctance to cooperate, the solidarity amongst SAG-AFTRA members has never been stronger. Based on the enthusiasm I'm seeing from everyone, I truly believe this union has the unity and the resolve needed to fight for the future of their careers."

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who has been president of the union since 2021, then offered a fiery follow-up speech to explain the union's reluctant decision to strike.

There are strict strike rules for what SAG-AFTRA members are and aren't allowed to do during the actors' strike. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"We have a problem. And we are experiencing that right at this moment. This is a very seminal hour for us. I went in in earnest, thinking that we would be able to avert a strike. The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike. It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people all across this country and around the world – not only members of this union but people who work in other industries that service the people that work in this industry," she said.

"And so, it came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us," Drescher continued. "I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment."

Speaking exclusively with The Messenger, actress Constance Marie got candid about the "unsustainable" circumstances actors face and the challenges that lie ahead.

"Actors are the canary in the coal mine especially when it comes to AI," she exclusively told The Messenger at HollyRod's 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles on Saturday. "One of the things is we as actors and performers, we don't let the hard work show. If you see us struggle and if you see our work, then we're doing a bad job. We make everything look sparkly and shiny and easy and wonderful and it's very aspirational. But behind the scenes, we struggle."

"You used to be able to make a living and now you cannot because most of our job is getting rejected and not working," she added. "The money that you do make, you have to be able to sustain to the next job and the next job and it's unsustainable, especially for our background actors."