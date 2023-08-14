Actors Union, Writers Guild Tighten Strike Rules After Backlash - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Actors Union, Writers Guild Tighten Strike Rules After Backlash

SAG-AFTRA will no longer grant waivers to indie flicks or TV shows that were written under a writers guild contract

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, Nicolas Cage, and Hunter Schafer are among the lucky — and now final — few stars who can get away with bending the actors union strike's rules.

SAG-AFTRA announced on Monday that it will no longer grant waivers to indie films or TV shows that were written under a writers guild (WGA) contract. SAG-AFTRA has already given permission to 207 projects to continue filming during the strike, which means that stars like Hathaway and Schafer, attached to A24's Mother Mary, can come into work.

The actors union initially granted waivers because independent producers had agreed to all of the union's demands and independent producers aren't part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association that the two entertainment guilds are at odds with.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks as SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland looks on at a press conference announcing their strike against Hollywood studios on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks as SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland looks on at a press conference announcing their strike against Hollywood studios.Mario Tama/Getty Images
Read More

However, some members of SAG-AFTRA, such as comedian Sarah Silverman, have been critical of the union's decision to issue these special permissions, calling the non-picketing actors "scabs."

The actors' union conceded to backlash generated by the likes of Silverman and other peeved members. It will no longer approve "business as usual" for projects that were written under a WGA contract.

“We have been advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy, and we believe it does not undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours,” the guild, headed by Fran Drescher (The Nanny) announced to the press. “It is a win-win change.”

This decision will not impact the previously issued waivers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.