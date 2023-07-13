First, it was the Writers Guild of America whose members took to the picket lines to demand improvements to their collective contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Now it's the actors' union that's taking a stand alongside them. SAG-AFTRA has officially announced its decision to go on strike, after its contract expired on July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The union's national board voted Thursday morning to authorize the strike, and in a press conference held at SAG-AFTRA Plaza, the union's executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland revealed that the National Board "unanimously" voted to go on strike.

"Yesterday, our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild. During our nearly century-long existence, we fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our union's history," Crabtree-Ireland said. "Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA National Board convened following four weeks of negotiations with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the AMPTP. Because the AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers SAG-AFTRA's National Board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

"A strike is an instrument of last resort. We've tried for four weeks to reach a deal with the AMPTP, and, unfortunately, they have left us with no alternative," he continued. "Although we're all disappointed with the AMPTP's reluctance to cooperate, the solidarity amongst SAG-AFTRA members has never been stronger. Based on the enthusiasm I'm seeing from everyone, I truly believe this union has the unity and the resolve needed to fight for the future of their careers."

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher then offered a fiery follow-up speech to explain the union's reluctant decision to strike.

"We have a problem. And we are experiencing that right at this moment. This is a very seminal hour for us. I went in in earnest, thinking that we would be able to avert a strike. The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike. It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people all across this country and around the world – not only members of this union but people who work in other industries that service the people that work in this industry," she said.

Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"And so, it came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment."

The actress, who has been president of the union since 2021, added, "We were facing opposition that was so labor unfriendly, so tone-deaf to what we are saying. You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change too. We're not going to keep doing incremental changes on a contract that no longer honors what is happening right now with this business model that was foisted upon us. What are we doing? Moving around furniture on the Titanic? It's crazy. Hey. So the jig is up AMPTP. We stand tall. You have to wake up and smell the coffee. We are labor, and we stand tall, and we demand respect and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us."

This follows the union's negotiating committee similarly unanimous vote to recommend a strike.

In a statement provided before the official announcement, Drescher said of the decision, "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningful engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board."

Meanwhile, Crabtree-Ireland added, "The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry's business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That's not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor. Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members' resolve, as they are about to fully discover."

The SAG-AFTRA strike became official on July 13. The WGA has been striking since May 2.