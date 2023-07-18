As the actors strike nears its second week, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is actively and continuously pleading its case as to why the work stoppage is necessary. The latest example of this? On Monday evening, the union released a list of its proposals to the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) alongside the responses it received for each point of conflict.

As previously detailed in their representatives' public statements last week, a large part of the disagreement centers on the issue of residual structures amid an ever-increasing streaming environment as well as the rise of artificial intelligence in media.

Still, it's a bit jarring to read these proposals and responses side by side (albeit, presented in SAG-AFTRA's own verbiage). Here are three of the dispute segments that stand out the most from the document:

SAG-AFTRA Proposal : "Casts share in the revenue generated when their performances are exhibited on streaming platforms. This would allow casts to share in the success of high-performing shows."

Response : "Rejected."

Response : "Rejected. Though they admit that their companies consistently pay late, they have stated that they still will not pay on time, even with increased penalties."

Response: "Failed to address many vital concerns, leaving principal performers and background actors vulnerable to having most of their work replaced by digital replicas."

The AMPTP responded to SAG-AFTRA's release of this material in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming the union has chosen to "mischaracterize" their negotiations.

"Not only does its press release deliberately distort the offers made by AMPTP, it also fails to include the proposals offered verbally to SAG-AFTRA leadership on July 12," the collective bargaining organization said. Instead, per THR, AMPTP claims it has offered a value of $1 billion in improvements to wages, residuals, pension and healthcare opportunities.

However, the actors strike statement indicates that it took four weeks to come to an agreement with AMPTP over issues such as access to reproductive care and safety for those who perform alongside animals in productions.

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike starting July 13. It's the second major Hollywood union to do so this year, following the Writers Guild of America strike that began May 2.