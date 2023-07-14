Striking Actors Reveal Studios’ AI Plan: Did ‘Black Mirror’ Predict the Future Again? - The Messenger
Striking Actors Reveal Studios’ AI Plan: Did ‘Black Mirror’ Predict the Future Again?

Season 6's 'Joan Is Awful' is another prophetic episode, it seems

Amanda Bell
Annie Murphy in the “Black Mirror” Season 6 episode “Joan is Awful.”Netflix

The actors are officially on strike. As of midnight West Coast time, the SAG-AFTRA strike officially took effect, after being announced by the union's president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland on Thursday. Since the news of SAG's National Board's unanimous vote to strike, a lot of details about the strike have come through, including the rules members will need to follow and, now, one of the biggest sticking points in the negotiations. At the actors' press conference, Crabtree-Ireland lifted the veil on how the studios reportedly proposed to deal with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in productions, and it's a concept ripped straight from the latest season of Black Mirror.

In a statement following the strike vote, AMPTP wrote that it'd offered "a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members."

However, according to Crabtree-Ireland, that particular proposal was especially grim: "This 'groundbreaking' AI proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get one day's pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation. So if you think that's a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again," he said.

Immediately Black Mirror fans recognized this as basically the plot of the show's most recent season opener, "Joan Is Awful."

In the episode, the titular Joan (Annie Murphy) suddenly finds herself starring in a moment-for-moment dramatization of her own life on Streamberry (a Netflix clone), and she has no legal recourse to stop it because she signed away the rights to her likeness in her clickbait agreement with the streamer. Similarly, the actress portraying her is actually an AI copy of Salma Hayek, who also has an inescapable contract clause that allows her image to be used indefinitely. (Black Mirror is certainly known for predicting the future – basically every episode is in some way tied to reality at this point – but the prophetic nature of this episode is more on-the-nose than most.)

In addition to noticing the similarities between Hollywood's AI proposal and Black Mirror, some users also shared examples of the policy already reportedly being implemented.

