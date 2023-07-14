Actors Share Their Hollywood Salaries Amid Strike Criticism: ‘I Kept My Day Job’

As SAG-AFTRA actors begin their strike for better wages, fair AI practices and more, some actors claim that their pay is so poor they are forced to continue working day jobs.

The Screen Actors Guild is on its first full day of strike, joining the Writers Guild of America in halting work to picket and fight for better compensation for scripted, live-action projects, retirement funding, pension plans, residual payments and other demands.

Some actors are stepping up to speak frankly about their income, laying out just how much they made on hit TV shows like Orange Is the New Black or The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The joint strike by writers and actors, the first in more than six decades, threatens the fall viewing season for consumers of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In May, Kimiko Glenn, who played inmate Brook Soso in OITNB, reposted a 2020 TikTok to her Instagram, showing a royalty check for her work on OITNB. She jokes, "I'm about to be so rich!" before moving the camera to reveal her check for appearing in 45 episodes amounted to a measly $27.30.

Matt McGorry, who played prison guard John Bennett on OITNB, commented on the repost, writing, "Exaccctttlllyyy." McGorry, like several other actors who have spoken up, said he kept a day job while filming the Netflix series. "I kept my day job the entire time I was on the show because it paid better than the mega-hit TV show we were on," he added. "(and you know many of us kept our day jobs)."

Beth Dover concurred, writing that it "actually COST me money to be in seasons 3 and 4 since I was cast local hire and had to fly myself out, etc."

"But I was so excited for the opportunity to be on a show I loved, so I took the hit," she wrote. "[It's] maddening."

Luke Cook, who played Lucifer in another Netflix hit, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, took to TikTok Thursday to respond to a comment accusing actors of being "millionaires striking to become even bigger millionaires."

"I am not a millionaire," he said. "... 95% of the actors in SAG cannot make a living from acting. They've gotta have side hustles, etc. I am one of those actors."

He also opened up about how much he makes from an acting job. Cook also appeared on Hulu's Dollface as a supporting character, and in the video, he claimed to have made $7,500 for his time on the show.

"We're paid chips... [Dollface] put me on a billboard on Sunset. Do you know how much they paid me to be on the billboard? Zero. The amount that they paid me to be in the show was not much better," he continued. "So I live in Los Angeles, and I have two kids. I got paid per episode, which is two weeks of work, $7,500."

Grace Duah, who played Shan Barnes on the recent Max reboot of the teen hit Gossip Girl, also posted to her TikTok account Friday, describing how she had to continue working at a pilates studio despite being a series regular.

"Going straight from the picket line to my desk job at a pilates studio cause my series regular job pay me enough to survive even six months without it," Duah wrote.

Even film actors, like Matilda child star Mara Wilson, have struggled to survive on an actor's pay.

Wilson took to Twitter Thursday to discuss how she struggled to qualify for healthcare with studio pay.

"I haven't acted much as an adult, but I WAS [a] recurring character on one of the most critically acclaimed animated shows of all time, as well as playing an actual Disney villain," she said. "But thanks to streaming, I have never once made enough to qualify for SAG-AFTRA healthcare."