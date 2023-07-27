Actor With Dwarfism Slams ‘Wonka’ for Casting Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa: ‘What the Hell Have You Done to Him?’
The first trailer for 'Wonka' gives a look at Timothée Chalamet's performance as the titular chocolatier in his origin story, as well as Grant's digitally shrunken Oompa Loompa
The first trailer for Wonka dropped this month, but not all fans were amused.
George Coppen, an actor with dwarfism known for The School for Good and Evil, criticized the latest screen adaptation of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for casting Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.
"A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love," he told BBC. "A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren't getting offered those roles. One door is being closed, but they have forgotten to open the next one."
In 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, various actors with dwarfism portrayed the fictional Oompa Loompa people who worked in Wonka's chocolate factory. Deep Roy, who also has dwarfism, played all of the Oompa Loompas in 2005's remake.
The first trailer for Wonka debuted earlier this month, giving a first look at Timothée Chalamet's performance as the titular chocolatier in his origin story, as well as Grant's digitally shrunken Oompa Loompa.
"They've enlarged his head so his head looks bigger. [I thought] what the hell have you done to him?" said Coppen, who has also appeared in Artemis Fowl and Netflix's Willow revival.
Wonka premieres on Dec. 15 in theaters.
