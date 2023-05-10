Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow dined in the San Francisco Bay Area this week, making a stop at Japanese American restaurant Ethel’s Fancy in Palo Alto.

Paltrow, who is attending an event this week at Stanford University, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, posted multiple photos of food and drinks at the restaurant to her Instagram account and posed with chef and owner Scott Nishiyama.

According to the Chronicle, Paltrow is friends with a regular at Ethel’s Fancy and received a customized menu that included blue fin tuna tartare with caviar, rice and nori.

In addition to her roles in films "Seven," "Iron Man and "Shakespeare in Love," Paltrow is the founder and CEO of the health, beauty and clothing company Goop.

Nishiyama, a former chef at Michelin-starred restaurants like Daniel and The French Laundry, opened the restaurant in downtown Palo Alto in September. That same month, Bon Appetit named Ethel’s Fancy as one of the eight most exciting restaurants opening across the country.

Paltrow said in a caption on her Instagram post that the restaurant provided a “truly excellent dinner.”