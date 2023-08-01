Actor From Disney’s ‘Holes’ Wins Mortal Kombat Tournament While Cosplaying as Powerline From ‘A Goofy Movie’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Actor From Disney’s ‘Holes’ Wins Mortal Kombat Tournament While Cosplaying as Powerline From ‘A Goofy Movie’

Khleo Thomas, who played Zero in the 2003 movie, took tome the top prize at Austin's Dream Con over the weekend

Published
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Khleo Thomas has reached the top of the Mortal Kombat mountaintop.

Thomas, 34, best known for his role as Zero in 2003's Holes, was crowned champion of the MK11 tournament at Dream Con in Austin over the weekend. 

Dressed as Powerline from 1995's A Goofy Movie, Thomas said after taking the top prize: "Winner’s circle tonight. Bottle service on me. We’re going to figure it out from there."

After being presented with the tournament trophy by the WWE's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Thomas spared a word for his haters, saying, "I've been against the odds my whole life."

Read More

Post-Holes, Thomas went on to appear in movies like 2004's Walking Tall and 2005's Roll Bounce.

Khleo Thomas attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's &quot;The Last of Us&quot; at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Khleo Thomas attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

More recently, he's appeared as a guest star on TV shows like Parenthood, Sons of Anarchy and Shameless.

Thomas has even released two full-length albums of his own, including 2014's Raised in the 90s.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.