Khleo Thomas has reached the top of the Mortal Kombat mountaintop.

Thomas, 34, best known for his role as Zero in 2003's Holes, was crowned champion of the MK11 tournament at Dream Con in Austin over the weekend.

Dressed as Powerline from 1995's A Goofy Movie, Thomas said after taking the top prize: "Winner’s circle tonight. Bottle service on me. We’re going to figure it out from there."

After being presented with the tournament trophy by the WWE's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Thomas spared a word for his haters, saying, "I've been against the odds my whole life."

Post-Holes, Thomas went on to appear in movies like 2004's Walking Tall and 2005's Roll Bounce.

Khleo Thomas attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

More recently, he's appeared as a guest star on TV shows like Parenthood, Sons of Anarchy and Shameless.

Thomas has even released two full-length albums of his own, including 2014's Raised in the 90s.