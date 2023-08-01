Actor From Disney’s ‘Holes’ Wins Mortal Kombat Tournament While Cosplaying as Powerline From ‘A Goofy Movie’
Khleo Thomas, who played Zero in the 2003 movie, took tome the top prize at Austin's Dream Con over the weekend
Khleo Thomas has reached the top of the Mortal Kombat mountaintop.
Thomas, 34, best known for his role as Zero in 2003's Holes, was crowned champion of the MK11 tournament at Dream Con in Austin over the weekend.
Dressed as Powerline from 1995's A Goofy Movie, Thomas said after taking the top prize: "Winner’s circle tonight. Bottle service on me. We’re going to figure it out from there."
After being presented with the tournament trophy by the WWE's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Thomas spared a word for his haters, saying, "I've been against the odds my whole life."
- All the Movies Affected By the Actors’ Strike
- Florida Teacher Under Investigation After Showing Disney Movie in Class
- US Maternal Mortality Rates Doubled in Last Two Decades: Study
- Scientists Detect Gravitational Waves From Colliding Supermassive Black Holes, Confirming Einstein’s Predictions
- Every Movie Delayed by the Writers’ Strike
Post-Holes, Thomas went on to appear in movies like 2004's Walking Tall and 2005's Roll Bounce.
More recently, he's appeared as a guest star on TV shows like Parenthood, Sons of Anarchy and Shameless.
Thomas has even released two full-length albums of his own, including 2014's Raised in the 90s.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment