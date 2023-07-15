Acting Coach Behind Paul Walker’s Post-Death ‘F7′ Appearance Warns About Studios’ Use of AI

The performance coach who helped to create Paul Walker's appearance in Furious 7 is speaking out against film studios' use of artificial intelligence.

In a tweet posted Friday, Jay Scully, an acting coach who has worked on projects including Super 8, This is 40 and most recently Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, described how he coached actors to finish out the late Walker's scenes in Furious 7 following his death in November 2013.

"I coached three different actors to complete over a third of Paul Walker's entire performance in F7, all possible because he'd randomly done a single scan prior to his death," Scully wrote.

The former casting director was quote-tweeting a post from DiscussingFilm, a Twitter account that posts film industry-related news, that shared one of the conditions that studios are bargaining for in their negotiations with SAG-AFTRA.

"The [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, who are bargaining on behalf of companies such as Netflix and Disney]'s A.I. proposal to SAG-AFTRA included scanning a background actor’s likeness for one day’s worth of pay and using their likeness forever in any form without any pay or consent," DiscussingFilm wrote.

The Fast and Furious franchise film garnered media attention when its team revealed that despite the actor's death halfway through filming, they used a combination of lookalike actors — including Walker's brothers, Caleb and Cody — and a CGI scan taken of Walker's face to complete his character's scenes in the film.

Scully warned that this could happen to any actor, claiming that studios "can and will" do it to others.

"They can and will do it to you, if we let them. #UnionStrong #SAGAFTRAstrong," he finished.