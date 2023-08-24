ABC Fall 2023 Schedule: Premiere Dates, New Shows and More

ABC, like the other broadcast networks, has a 2023 fall TV schedule that's very heavy on unscripted programming. Due to the ongoing Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor and more won't be returning until midseason or later. But that doesn't mean there aren't things to be excited about on the ABC fall 2023 schedule.

We'll go ahead and tell you to circle Thursday, Sept. 28 on your calendar. That's when The Golden Bachelor launches, followed by a brand new season of Bachelor in Paradise. The ABC fall 2023 schedule will also see the return of Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. If that's not enough celebrity competition for you, Dancing with the Stars also returns this fall, but an exact premiere date has not been announced. Meanwhile, Shark Tank remains on Fridays, and ABC is filling out its weekend lineup with AFV and The Wonderful World of Disney on Sundays.

When the studios do reach a deal with the actors and writers unions, ABC will be able to unveil its new drama High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata. The network also picked up 9-1-1 from Fox during this year's upfronts. The series joins Abbott Elementary, Grey's, Station 19, Will Trent and The Good Doctor on the ABC scripted lineup.

Here's everything we know about ABC's 2023-24 TV season so far.

Other Fall Lineups: CBS, The CW, FOX and NBC

Renewed and Returning Shows

9-1-1 for Season 7 (Picked up from Fox) Abbott Elementary for Season 3 American Idol for Season 22 The Bachelor for Season 27 Bachelor in Paradise for Season 9 Celebrity Family Feud for Season 9 Claim to Fame for Season 2 The Conners for Season 6 The Good Doctor for Season 7 Grey's Anatomy for Season 20 Not Dead Yet for Season 2 Press Your Luck for Season 5 The Rookie for Season 6 Shark Tank for Season 15 Station 19 for Season 7 Will Trent for Season 2

New Shows

DRAMAS

High Potential

Cast: Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes

Executive Producers: Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, and Rob Thomas (showrunner)

Premise: Features a single mom with a knack for solving crimes who partners with a veteran detective and is based upon the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

Unscripted

The Golden Bachelor

Talent: TBD

Executive Producers: TBD

Premise: "The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"



ABC Fall TV Premiere Dates

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

Thursday, Sept. 28

8 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (Series Premiere)

9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: Shark Tank

9 p.m.: 20/20

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m.: AFV (America's Funniest Videos)

8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney