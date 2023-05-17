The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ABC Fall 2023 Lineup: The Complete Weekly Schedule

    ABC is leaning on reality and unscripted TV in the fall.

    Published
    Megan Vick
    Erika Doss/ABC

    ABC announced earlier in the year that it would be bringing back Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 for 2023-24 TV season, but the Shondaland dramas --- along with all of the new scripted TV titles -- are absent from the network's fall schedule. Instead, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Jeopardy, Judge Steve Harvey and more are taking over amid the Writers' Strike. Repeat episodes of Abbott Elementary are the only scripted fare to be found as ABC prepares for the strike to eat into fall production time. 

    The network also pulled a surprising move and picked up Season 7 of 9-1-1 from Fox. The flagship Ryan Murphy first responder series will air on the alphabet network next season while the show’s spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, remains back at Fox. The Good Doctor, Will Trent and The Rookie will also return on the drama side, with Abbott Elementary, The Conners and Not Dead Yet returning for comedies, once the shows are able to go back into production.  

    Meanwhile, there are still a few questions up in the air for some of ABC's shows. The network has not made a decision about The Rookie: Feds or Home Economics. The fate of The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer is also still in the air.

    ABC has only picked up one new drama for the 2023-24 season so far, but Bachelor Nation will grow with the introduction of The Golden Bachelor, premiering this fall.

    Here's everything we know about ABC's 2023-24 TV season so far.

    Other Fall LineupsCBS, The CWFOX and NBC

    Renewed and Returning Shows 

    9-1-1 for Season 7 (Picked up from Fox)
    Abbott Elementary for Season 3
    American Idol for Season 21
    The Bachelor for Season 27
    Bachelor in Paradise for Season 9
    Celebrity Family Feud for Season 9
    Claim to Fame for Season 2
    The Conners for Season 6
    The Good Doctor for Season 7
    Grey's Anatomy for Season 20
    Not Dead Yet for Season 2
    Press Your Luck for Season 5
    The Rookie for Season 6
    Shark Tank for Season 15
    Station 19 for Season 7
    Will Trent for Season 2

    New Shows

    DRAMAS

    High Potential
    Cast    : Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes
    Executive Producers: Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, and Rob Thomas (showrunner)
    Premise: Features a single mom with a knack for solving crimes who partners with a veteran detective and is based upon the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel

    Unscripted

    The Golden Bachelor
    Talent: TBD
    Executive Producers: TBD
    Premise: "The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

    ABC Fall TV Weekly Lineup

    (All times Eastern)

    Mondays on ABC in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars
    10 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (new series)

    Tuesdays on ABC in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy
    9 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

    Wednesdays on ABC in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey
    9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (encore)
    9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (encore)
    10 p.m.: What Would You Do?

    Thursdays on ABC in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
    9 p.m.: Press Your Luck
    10 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

    Fridays on ABC in fall 2023
    8 p.m.: Shark Tank
    9 p.m.: 20/20

    Saturdays on ABC in fall 2023
    7:30 p.m.: College Football

    Sundays on ABC in fall 2023
    7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos
    8 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney

