‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph on Leaving Politics to Her Senator Husband (Exclusive)
Ralph opened up about whether or not she would run for office while speaking to The Messenger at the Project Angel Food Ground Breaking at the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph is getting candid about whether or not she would ever run for office — just like her husband, Pennsylvania Sen. Vincent Hughes.
"Hell no! Listen, we've got one politician in my family, and that is my husband, not me," Ralph told The Messenger at the Project Angel Food Ground Breaking event at the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus on Aug. 3. "The good Sen. Vincent Hughes of Pennsylvania. I give all the politics to him, not the wife."
Project Angel Food is an organization that "prepares and delivers more than 1.5 million Medically Tailored meals each year, free of charge to homes of men, women and children affected by life-threatening illnesses."
And even though the Emmy Award-winning actress is an incredible motivational speaker and orator, Ralph admitted that she's never been tapped to help write her husband's speeches: "I get tapped to do exactly what I do and that is be supportive, that is it."
The Ray Donovan alum and her husband first met through a mutual friend in the early 2000s before getting engaged in 2003. The pair wed in Los Angeles in 2005.
The longtime couple opened up about their relationship in a joint interview with Essence in October 2020, gushing about each other and how they keep their union so strong.
"I have a great friend and a great partner; somebody that I absolutely trust. I believe that if something awful was to happen to me, that I could trust my husband to do the best for my family and my kids, and to be all the things I would want him to be. He'd be strong enough to carry on," Ralph told the outlet.
Added Hughes: "I love my wife. I trust her, and I trust the integrity that she brings to the relationship and her life."
