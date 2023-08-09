Angel Carter, the twin sister of late singer Aaron Carter, opened up about her brother's life and death in a candid new interview with People.

"Fame and money took over our family," Angel told the magazine in an interview published Wednesday.

Brothers Nick and Aaron both rose to fame at a young age, and their sister said their parents' alleged abuse of alcohol actually worsened when they became famous. "Our childhood was filled with emotional abuse, dysfunction and addiction," said Angel.

The pressures of fame took a toll on Aaron, and he racked up a handful of arrests for DUIs and drug possession. Their sister, Leslie, died in 2012 of a reported overdose, and the sudden death of their dad, Robert Carter, in 2017 was "the beginning of the end" for Aaron, Angel believes. "Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect."

Aaron checked himself into rehab afterward, and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder.

Aaron Carter and Angel Carter Michael Tran/FilmMagic

He spent his final years paranoid that his family was plotting to kill him and could be seen on live streams arguing with fans, huffing air canisters, and surrounded by guns.

"I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it," Angel said. "But he never did."

Aaron died on Nov. 5, 2022. He was 34 years old.

"He wanted so badly to be happy," his twin reflected. "He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself."

Today, Angel wants "Aaron's legacy to be more than those final years of his life" and hopes sharing his story helps break the "generational" cycle. She's teamed up with On Our Sleeves, an organization dedicated to educating and uplifting children's mental health.

"It's much easier to raise a strong child than to fix a broken adult," concluded Angel. "Something positive has to come from all this. I refuse to allow Aaron to have died in vain."