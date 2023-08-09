Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Gets Candid About His Death: ‘Fame and Money Took Over Our Family’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Gets Candid About His Death: ‘Fame and Money Took Over Our Family’

'He wanted so badly to be happy,' Angel shared in a new interview. 'He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Angel Carter, the twin sister of late singer Aaron Carter, opened up about her brother's life and death in a candid new interview with People.

"Fame and money took over our family," Angel told the magazine in an interview published Wednesday.

Brothers Nick and Aaron both rose to fame at a young age, and their sister said their parents' alleged abuse of alcohol actually worsened when they became famous. "Our childhood was filled with emotional abuse, dysfunction and addiction," said Angel.

The pressures of fame took a toll on Aaron, and he racked up a handful of arrests for DUIs and drug possession. Their sister, Leslie, died in 2012 of a reported overdose, and the sudden death of their dad, Robert Carter, in 2017 was "the beginning of the end" for Aaron, Angel believes. "Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect."

Read More

Aaron checked himself into rehab afterward, and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder. 

Aaron Carter and Angel Carter
Aaron Carter and Angel CarterMichael Tran/FilmMagic

He spent his final years paranoid that his family was plotting to kill him and could be seen on live streams arguing with fans, huffing air canisters, and surrounded by guns.

"I just kept waiting for him to snap out of it," Angel said. "But he never did."

Aaron died on Nov. 5, 2022. He was 34 years old. 

"He wanted so badly to be happy," his twin reflected. "He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself."

Today, Angel wants "Aaron's legacy to be more than those final years of his life" and hopes sharing his story helps break the "generational" cycle. She's teamed up with On Our Sleeves, an organization dedicated to educating and uplifting children's mental health.

"It's much easier to raise a strong child than to fix a broken adult," concluded Angel. "Something positive has to come from all this. I refuse to allow Aaron to have died in vain."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.